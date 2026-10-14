Answer the Question! Allie Beth Stuckey Simply Obliterates Feminist 'Women's Rights' Activist



We hate to blow up Matt Walsh's ego any larger than it already is (just kidding ... sort of), but there is no question that, for all intents and purposes, he ended the "trans" debate in 2022 with his landmark movie What Is a Woman?

Advertisement

Since that film came out, not a single trans activist, nor any "ally," has been able to answer the question coherently. They just can't do it. Most will fumble around and sputter out some nonsense about how a woman is anyone who identifies as a woman. Apparently, they don't even have the critical thinking skills of most kindergartners, who know that you can't define a word with the same word.

Since that time, the trans cult has been in a freefall. Of course, this has made them increasingly violent as they kick, claw, spit, and shoot, trying to stave off their obsolescence. And, as we reported this morning, they haven't given up. Far too many institutions and state governments are still allowing men into women's sports and private spaces.

Meanwhile, as Allie Beth Stuckey recently demonstrated, they still can't answer the question.

Stuckey appeared in a forum hosted by The Free Press to debate all things feminism with activist Deja Foxx. The entire discussion, which you can watch here, covered the gamut of women's issues which, for some reason these days, still includes "trans women."

In the clip below, Stuckey rejected the very premise of the issue before proceeding to obliterate Foxx, who looks like she wanted to crawl into a hole and discuss anything BUT "trans women."

Watch:

I debated feminism with a women’s rights activist who refused to say what a woman is. Can you guess her response? Shoutout @mattwalshblog for the question to end all questions https://t.co/BacmSg7Ol0 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 14, 2026

Of course, Foxx falls back on the typical leftist response: "Nothing to see here. Why are we even talking about this?" She never actually even attempts to answer the question.

That doesn't work anymore. Even the UN has acknowledged that thousands of women worldwide have lost medals to men, not to mention the number of scholarships younger women haven't gotten, or just yesterday when a group of female runners at a high school in Washington abandoned a race rather than be forced to compete against a male.

And, as Stuckey accurately points out to Foxx, if it isn't a key issue, if it's just the right's "made-up culture war," why do the most prominent women's organizations in America list "trans access" at the top of their list of priorities?

The liberal feminist masquerading as a fierce defender of women's rights was asked 3+ times to define the word "woman" Of course, she wouldn't. Its hard to take these people seriously when they can't define what they claim to defend. Masterfully done, @conservmillen — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 14, 2026

They never should have been taken seriously in the first place.

Allie Beth absolutely smoked her. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 14, 2026

Stuckey is quite talented at this sort of debate.

But we had to laugh when Foxx responded, "I did my homework," while completely failing to address the topic at hand.

Add it to the collection. Who has the collage of leftist women making this same face in debates where they're getting destroyed by reality? https://t.co/jNaJNOov1q — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) October 14, 2026

Advertisement

HA!

That's the face of someone who is just realizing that they are totally outclassed and are in way over their head.

The whollllleeee time. It was like debating a teenager auditioning for the role of Barack Obama — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 14, 2026

OOF!

Yeah, that hits.

Feminist soylennials always make this smug face. They have no defense for their irrational, insane positions so they resort to cartoonish expressions to hide their humiliation. https://t.co/x6KamHDUEi — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) October 14, 2026

They follow the MSNOW motto: "Always wrong. Never in doubt."

She tried to downplay it rather than deny it. That's a real tell — Chrissy Stalions (@italianstalions) October 14, 2026

Of course, she did. They have no other argument to make. Not any based on reality, genetics, or biology, and not even any based on morality.

So by her logic, can we say since abortions due to rape and incest are less than 1% of all cases, abortion is a non issue and therefore there’s no reason to support it? — Mallory Hunter 🦴 (@mal_hunter) October 14, 2026

Oops.

Leftists and feminists hate playing by one set of rules. They only want to play Calvinball.

"We hear a lot about people who get shot in the face but it's actually a small percent of the population. Has anyone here ever been shot in the face? No? Let's move on to talk about what I decide is important, then." — Benedict Cucumberbatch (@SirSpicyPickle) October 14, 2026

Unfortunately, the percentage of people who get shot in the face rises dramatically in any blue city, especially if you ride "safe" public transportation.

Advertisement

I am so tired of the "it hardly ever happens" argument. The logic Foxx uses here is absurd and so insulting.



Most people are not directly affected by murder. I my entire lifetime, I've known one person who was murdered. That doesn't mean the law shouldn't protect murder victims.… — Good Dog Otto (@GoodDogOtto) October 14, 2026

As countless cases in recent years have revealed, leftists don't want to punish murderers or protect murder victims either.

Especially if those murderers are in the country illegally.

TRANS LOGIC Trans inclusion is the most important priority for women until they start asking questions at which point it becomes too trivial to mention. — Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) October 14, 2026

We've tried to wrap our heads around their pretzel logic. It's impossible.

It just gives us a pounding headache.

A women's rights activist who won't define "woman." "So God created man in his own image… male and female created he them." (Genesis 1:27) If you erase the category, you erase the protections. Allie is right. Biology isn't bigotry. https://t.co/Yspd2mRpms — TheoWars Rob (@TheoWarsPodcast) October 14, 2026

Feminists are lying when they say they are more concerned about “women’s rights” than trans issues. They want us to believe trans is such a small part of their belief so they’ll get voted in. When they are in, trans and baby killing are their highest priorities. — Dan Seager (@Patriotbone) October 14, 2026

That was the entire point of AOC's attempted "Woke 1 was crazy" defense.

Advertisement

But if they ever get power again, Woke 2 will be FAR worse, particularly for young women.

It seems some of the easiest questions to answer are the hardest for some folks to answer. — Rikkd4 (@RikkD4) October 14, 2026

It is the easiest of questions.

The fact that none of them can ever answer it tells us everything we need to know.





============================================

Related:

Sophie's Significance: More Young Female Athletes Refuse to Compete Against Males

Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant

Murder-Y but Mostly Peaceful: MN Star Tribune Defends Light Rail After yet Another Shooting

Based Queen Elizabeth: Dame Judi Dench Says You Can Take Your 'Trigger Warnings' and Stuff 'Em

Uhh, They're Not Here for You: Team Talarico Tries to Take a Victory Lap at Kacey Musgraves Concert

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.