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Answer the Question! Allie Beth Stuckey Simply Obliterates Feminist 'Women's Rights' Activist

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 14, 2026 1:00 PM
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Answer the Question! Allie Beth Stuckey Simply Obliterates Feminist 'Women's Rights' Activist
Twitchy/Meme


We hate to blow up Matt Walsh's ego any larger than it already is (just kidding ... sort of), but there is no question that, for all intents and purposes, he ended the "trans" debate in 2022 with his landmark movie What Is a Woman? 

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Since that film came out, not a single trans activist, nor any "ally," has been able to answer the question coherently. They just can't do it. Most will fumble around and sputter out some nonsense about how a woman is anyone who identifies as a woman. Apparently, they don't even have the critical thinking skills of most kindergartners, who know that you can't define a word with the same word. 

Since that time, the trans cult has been in a freefall. Of course, this has made them increasingly violent as they kick, claw, spit, and shoot, trying to stave off their obsolescence. And, as we reported this morning, they haven't given up. Far too many institutions and state governments are still allowing men into women's sports and private spaces. 

Meanwhile, as Allie Beth Stuckey recently demonstrated, they still can't answer the question. 

Stuckey appeared in a forum hosted by The Free Press to debate all things feminism with activist Deja Foxx. The entire discussion, which you can watch here, covered the gamut of women's issues which, for some reason these days, still includes "trans women." 

In the clip below, Stuckey rejected the very premise of the issue before proceeding to obliterate Foxx, who looks like she wanted to crawl into a hole and discuss anything BUT "trans women."

Watch:

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Of course, Foxx falls back on the typical leftist response: "Nothing to see here. Why are we even talking about this?" She never actually even attempts to answer the question. 

That doesn't work anymore. Even the UN has acknowledged that thousands of women worldwide have lost medals to men, not to mention the number of scholarships younger women haven't gotten, or just yesterday when a group of female runners at a high school in Washington abandoned a race rather than be forced to compete against a male. 

And, as Stuckey accurately points out to Foxx, if it isn't a key issue, if it's just the right's "made-up culture war," why do the most prominent women's organizations in America list "trans access" at the top of their list of priorities? 

They never should have been taken seriously in the first place. 

Stuckey is quite talented at this sort of debate. 

But we had to laugh when Foxx responded, "I did my homework," while completely failing to address the topic at hand.

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HA! 

That's the face of someone who is just realizing that they are totally outclassed and are in way over their head.

OOF! 

Yeah, that hits. 

They follow the MSNOW motto: "Always wrong. Never in doubt."

Of course, she did. They have no other argument to make. Not any based on reality, genetics, or biology, and not even any based on morality. 

Oops. 

Leftists and feminists hate playing by one set of rules. They only want to play Calvinball. 

Unfortunately, the percentage of people who get shot in the face rises dramatically in any blue city, especially if you ride "safe" public transportation

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As countless cases in recent years have revealed, leftists don't want to punish murderers or protect murder victims either. 

Especially if those murderers are in the country illegally. 

We've tried to wrap our heads around their pretzel logic. It's impossible. 

It just gives us a pounding headache. 

That was the entire point of AOC's attempted "Woke 1 was crazy" defense. 

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But if they ever get power again, Woke 2 will be FAR worse, particularly for young women. 

It is the easiest of questions. 

The fact that none of them can ever answer it tells us everything we need to know. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics MATT WALSH | TRANSGENDER | WOKE | WOMEN'S SPORTS | TITLE IX

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