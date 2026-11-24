Pro tip: if you're going to haul your favorite conspiracy theory onto Piers Morgan's show, make sure Kurt Schlichter isn't sitting on the panel.

Cenk Uygur did not get the memo. He tried to drag the Nvidia CEO drama right back to his usual obsession, and Kurt was having absolutely NONE of it.

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What came next wasn't so much a debate as a demolition, and poor Cenk never saw it coming.

Watch:

'Who was trying to take out Huang in the first place?.. we do know his potential replacements were Israelis.' Cenk Uygur suggests it was Israel, not China behind the Nvidia scandal. Watch more 👇 📺 https://t.co/Bk9QIKI00I @piersmorgan | @CenkUygur | @KurtSchlichter https://t.co/DBcOL7lGBe — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 23, 2026

Yes, it was all a plot by the JEWS, Cenk. It's always Israel.

Cenk stubbed his toe ... BLAME ISRAEL.

Cenk ran out of hot water during his shower he takes once a month ... BLAME ISRAEL.

He's ridiculous.

And now, nuked:

Kurt absolutely nukes Cenk from orbit here — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 23, 2026

Boomity.

Schlichter later hopped on X to make fun of Cenk one more time and declare himself the victor.

Great hit with @piersmorgan on @PiersUncensored. Fun to butt heads with @cenkuygur. I won. Very impressed by @JillianMichaels, who I’ve never been on with before. I told some people I was on the show with her and they were all “What’s Jillian like?” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 23, 2026

Well-played.

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