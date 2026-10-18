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Jim Acosta Tells No Kings Rally He's Not Used to Giving His Opinion As a Member of the Press

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 18, 2026 7:30 AM
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Jim Acosta Tells No Kings Rally He's Not Used to Giving His Opinion As a Member of the Press
Meme


Jim Acosta has become such a punchline on social media, he is basically the meme that says, "Get you someone who looks at you like this." Except in Acosta's case, the meme would just be a picture of him staring at himself in the mirror. 

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Yesterday, the intrepid, unemployed "journalist" took a short break from his duties staking out the Reflecting Pool and Kennedy Center in order to join a No Kings rally in Washington, D.C. 

Wait ... they're still doing those? 

Sadly, they are. But the only thing sadder than the demographics of the average No Kings gathering is the fact that this one decided to hand Acosta a microphone for a few minutes. 

Big mistake. Of course, Acosta took the opportunity to lecture the sparse, mostly geriatric crowd about his favorite subject: Jim Acosta

Yes, if there's one thing we know about Acosta's now-defunct career as a reporter, it's that he NEVER gave anyone his opinion. 

And if you believe that one, we have some beachfront property in Omaha, Nebraska, for sale. 

We also enjoyed Acosta talking about how he usually attends events on the press riser ... even though he is no longer a member of the press and never will be again. 

There were a couple of other lies in there, as well. Such as Acosta describing himself as an American first and saying that he often "makes jokes" about Donald Trump. 

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Sure, he's obsessed with the Bad Orange Man who lives in his head rent-free, but jokes? 

Never heard a single one.

Please don't give him any ideas. 

He'll show up at the next No Kings rally with a leather jacket, dyed hair, a septum ring, and a bunch of tattoos displaying how much he hates the President.

And we really do not need to see that. Ever. 

Just think of how many times he practiced this speech in his bathroom mirror with a hairbrush as his microphone. 

 Then you'll REALLY feel bad for him. Almost. 

There should be a picture of Acosta in the DSM 5. 

Except he'd probably frame it and put it on his bedside table. 

Does he ever? 

It truly is worthy of pausing and taking note. 

The legacy media will employ anyone, anyone at all, who hates Trump and hates America. 

And Acosta is too pathetic for even them.

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Well, he doesn't have that cushy CNN salary and health plan to pay for his GLP-1s. 

That would be extremely dangerous. 

Every Twitchy writer might die from our sides splitting in twain. 

There it is. The single most indelible image of Acosta's career as a "journalist," not giving his opinion. 

Throwing a tantrum and fighting a young woman in the White House. 

We would say that Acosta should be embarrassed every time he sees that picture, but, knowing him, he probably has that one framed on his bedside table as well.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | JIM ACOSTA | MEDIA BIAS | WASHINGTON

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