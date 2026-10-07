Jim Acosta Predicts Team Trump Will Try and Clean Up His 'Insane Comments' the Dems Misrepresented

Remember during Donald Trump's first term in office when some in the media invented an "Earth 2" where Hillary Clinton was president to serve as an imaginary safe space from reality? The Democrats have a similar place where they go to pretend all their narratives are real life. This is yet another example:

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An American president is talking about Los Angeles and San Diego being “taken out.” Where the hell is Congress? This is dangerous. The time to stand up is NOW. https://t.co/1PVG6PHb7m — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 6, 2026

Congress needs to act over a narrative the Democrats concocted?

However, intrepid TDS "journalism" being what it is means that any Dem talking point will be dutifully passed along by hacks like Jim Acosta, who made this prediction.

Trump and his allies are going to try desperately to clean up his completely insane comments last night about Los Angeles and San Diego being blown up. Don’t listen to them. They’ve been trying to sanitize and normalize this dangerous rhetoric for a decade now. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 6, 2026

Team Trump's going to try and clean up remarks the president didn't even make? These people live in a fake world of their own design, and it's incredible.

“We have taken what you said completely out of context, twisted your words beyond anything recognizable, and now we’re gonna demand that you justify saying the thing that you didn’t say.” Clever — Random HVAC Guy 🇺🇸 (@RandomHvacGuy) October 6, 2026

The fact-checker on CNN, where Acosta used to work before he got to be too big of a joke even for them, couldn't even let the latest Dem whopper slide without calling BS on it.

@Acosta You lying hack. Trump has repeatedly used the phrase "small price to pay" in reference to the higher gas prices as a trade off for attacking Iran's rumored nuclear program to prevent a scenario where American cities are nuked, not for suggestions American cities should be nuked — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) October 6, 2026

We can also never forget that CNN once tried to pass this lib propagandist off as an objective and fair journalist.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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