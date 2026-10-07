DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Jim Acosta Predicts Team Trump Will Try and Clean Up His 'Insane Comments' the Dems Misrepresented

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 07, 2026 3:06 PM
Advertisement
Jim Acosta Predicts Team Trump Will Try and Clean Up His 'Insane Comments' the Dems Misrepresented
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remember during Donald Trump's first term in office when some in the media invented an "Earth 2" where Hillary Clinton was president to serve as an imaginary safe space from reality? The Democrats have a similar place where they go to pretend all their narratives are real life. This is yet another example:

Advertisement

Congress needs to act over a narrative the Democrats concocted? 

However, intrepid TDS "journalism" being what it is means that any Dem talking point will be dutifully passed along by hacks like Jim Acosta, who made this prediction. 

Team Trump's going to try and clean up remarks the president didn't even make? These people live in a fake world of their own design, and it's incredible. 

Recommended
European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’ Brett T. DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag Brett T.
Advertisement

The fact-checker on CNN, where Acosta used to work before he got to be too big of a joke even for them, couldn't even let the latest Dem whopper slide without calling BS on it. 

We can also never forget that CNN once tried to pass this lib propagandist off as an objective and fair journalist. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | GAVIN NEWSOM | JIM ACOSTA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’

European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’

Brett T.
DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag

DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag

Brett T.
TDS Accounts Try to Dunk on Pete Hegseth Running With Troops and Faceplant on the Previous SecDef

TDS Accounts Try to Dunk on Pete Hegseth Running With Troops and Faceplant on the Previous SecDef

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos