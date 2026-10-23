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Fighting the ‘Ma’am’: Byron Donalds Refuses to Address Man Pretending to Be Female As a Woman

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 23, 2026 5:30 PM
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Fighting the ‘Ma’am’: Byron Donalds Refuses to Address Man Pretending to Be Female As a Woman
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Republican Byron Donalds is running for governor in Florida. That means conversing with some of the most unhinged members of the Democrat Party as he campaigns around his state. On Friday, Donalds was confronted by a deep-voiced man pretending to be a woman. The long-haired man said there was no transgender agenda. Donalds called the man ‘sir.’ That’s when the man countered that he was a ‘ma’am.’

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It only got more ridiculous from there. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Arguing reality with someone who flatly rejects it is always a waste of time.

Posters were glad that Donalds refused to ignore his eyes and ears and instead acknowledge the man in front of him for what he truly was.

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Sadly, a mental health facility would likely affirm his insanity.

Commenters laughed at the pretender for declaring that there is no transgender agenda and then immediately demanding that Donalds adhere to his trans movement’s demands.

The agenda is as obvious as that guy’s gender.

Posters are confused by women who are so eager to cede ground to men pretending to be female. The screeching woman in the video is a prime example.

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Yes, a politician who rejects reality and common sense will believe and do anything. It’s best to vote for someone who embraces reality, not the freaks in the Democrat Party who clearly don’t.

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News Topics BYRON DONALDS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRANSGENDER | LGBTQ+

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