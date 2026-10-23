Fighting the ‘Ma’am’: Byron Donalds Refuses to Address Man Pretending to Be Female As a Woman

Republican Byron Donalds is running for governor in Florida. That means conversing with some of the most unhinged members of the Democrat Party as he campaigns around his state. On Friday, Donalds was confronted by a deep-voiced man pretending to be a woman. The long-haired man said there was no transgender agenda. Donalds called the man ‘sir.’ That’s when the man countered that he was a ‘ma’am.’

Advertisement

It only got more ridiculous from there. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

LMAO 🤣 Byron Donalds calls out a trans senator who brings up the Epstein files, and the bodyguards’ reactions are PRICELESS! 😂 WATCH THEM AGAIN! https://t.co/55zDdnnEdB — American Nightmare 🇺🇸 (@thewakeninq) October 23, 2026

Poor Byron. Surrounded by insanity — Frances mineo-wilcox (@mineo711) October 23, 2026

These people are out of their minds. They're so filled with agenda and hate they won't even stop to listen — thom brouillette (@thombrouil4358) October 23, 2026

Arguing reality with someone who flatly rejects it is always a waste of time.

Posters were glad that Donalds refused to ignore his eyes and ears and instead acknowledge the man in front of him for what he truly was.

“I’m not a sir, I’m a ma’am” pic.twitter.com/OsCDayJsoe — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 23, 2026

@ByronDonalds thank you for addressing the man appropriately. He may pretend to be a woman but he’s not and no one should play along! — Susan (@Susanndavidt) October 23, 2026

Capes can’t make you fly. Fur coats can’t make you rabbits. Long hair & fake boobs can’t make you female. Stop fueling gender dysphoria mental illness by doing the dolphin-nod & pretending. This is a guy. — Red Dawn Warning🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🖖 (@RiverVic1974) October 23, 2026

That’s a man all day long! Byron should have googled the address of the nearest mental facility for him to go to. — Michael (@Michael53367293) October 23, 2026

Sadly, a mental health facility would likely affirm his insanity.

Commenters laughed at the pretender for declaring that there is no transgender agenda and then immediately demanding that Donalds adhere to his trans movement’s demands.

LOL, ironically controlling speech is also part of the trans agenda. — Beto Lara (@beto_lara1980) October 23, 2026

I love it, "I don't have a trans agenda", don't call me sir! Make believe is make believe. — Crimeguy1812 (@EAMckinstry) October 23, 2026

“Where’s the trans agenda?”



The concerted push to brainwash young children in trans dogma, the demand to share women’s spaces, to competed in woman’s sports. Duh. — Gretel Hamburger (@GretelHamburger) October 23, 2026

The agenda is as obvious as that guy’s gender.

Posters are confused by women who are so eager to cede ground to men pretending to be female. The screeching woman in the video is a prime example.

Byron can see!!! The hysterical yelling idiotic woman in the back is the blind one! Mentally perverted trans people is the last ones that shoud bring up the Epstein files. — Kosmos🌸Girl (@van578342) October 23, 2026

These people are a nightmare I want to wake up from but can’t! The shrillness of that lady’s voice screaming that man is a woman is enough to drive me to a scotch on the rocks. I can’t! — SallieLikesCereal (@SoManyTrix) October 23, 2026

Advertisement

I dont get the idea behind women, especially feminist women, who are so hell bent on protecting men who want to be women and degrading actual women by claiming a man is an actual women. They are not women and will never be a woman. Women are special and should be treated so. — iHuneyBadger (@iHuneyBadger) October 23, 2026

I believe in biology. Apparently, the senator does also. — Sally Schoff (@sallyschoff) October 23, 2026

Yes, a politician who rejects reality and common sense will believe and do anything. It’s best to vote for someone who embraces reality, not the freaks in the Democrat Party who clearly don’t.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.