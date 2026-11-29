Virginia's own Mark Warner has suddenly become very, very passionate about artificial intelligence. Like, every-other-day passionate.

Gosh, why could that be?

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And look, maybe the senator from the Commonwealth just woke up one morning with a burning love for chip export policy and a growing concern about AI.

Heck, stranger things have happened, especially in Virginia. But one guy decided to line up Warner's posting habits with his donor list, and wouldn't you know it, the timeline gets a little awkward.

Funny how a senator's priorities can shift when the checks start rolling in.

Senator Mark Warner has posted at least 17 times about AI, China, Nvidia, AI chips, or Jensen Huang over the past 30 days. What is going on? Senator Warner has received $133,000 from Anthropic, all in the last year. Over the past year: Anthropic donors gave 15 gifts of $63,000 to Friends of Mark Warner, his campaign committee. They gave 6 gifts of $65,000 to Mark Warner Victory Fund, his joint fundraising committee. They gave 1 gift of $5,000 to Forward Together PAC, his leadership PAC. He received 2 gifts of $2,000 from lobbying firms hired by Anthropic. And more. But what is most remarkable is the timeline. The first flurry of gifts -- $29,000 -- was in October 2025, just after he introduced two bills on online safety for children, which some on both the left and the right call a veiled censorship bill. But what happens next is what is crazy. In May through June this year, Anthropic donors give Warner nearly $100,000. During this period, there are also three Anthropic lobbying filings on Warner's bills, as well as the $2,000 in gifts mentioned above. Then on July 21, Senator Warner introduces five AI bills in a single day, two lobbied by Anthropic. The first lobbied by Anthropic forces websites to allow AI agent access, which would give companies like Anthropic more leverage for its agents to access the Internet. The second requires testing of advanced models before deployment, which would increase the costs of deploying advanced agents, creating a regulatory moat for companies like Anthropic. Almost every month thereafter, Warner introduced new bills on AI safety -- one of Anthropic's core interests -- which further increases regulatory burden to competitors of companies like Anthropic. Then, on November 19, he posts on this website: "We must pass my legislation" That was the day Anthropic's public shares began trading. Since the now-debunked "Chinese spy" story, Senator Warner has posted aggressively about Jensen Huang. As I wrote earlier, the busy Senator has made a new post about that and related topics every other day since. Senator Warner is paid so much by Anthropic, I currently have him in the #4 most-paid Anthropic U.S. Senators. (I say "currently" because I am constantly finding new money for many Congress members -- there are many ways to pay them.) Now, whenever I am paid to post anything, I am required to disclose it, and I do. Certainly, Senator Warner is not paid for each post, but I should think that Congress members disclosing their funding with their posts is even more important, since they make our country's laws. And especially since Senator Warner is being paid by the company over which he is supposed to be exercising oversight. How much of Senator Warner's posts on this subject are genuine and well-informed? How much are merely talking points he has been fed by Anthropic? Does he feel he is doing the right thing, or does he feel he is doing his job by representing those who pay him? And in this instance, is Warner criticizing Trump's help in reinstating Jensen Huang because Huang is the strongest advocate of open source, while Anthropic, Warner's sponsor, is the strongest advocate of closed source? We do not know the answers to these questions. We do know that Anthropic money is everywhere. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said that Claude is being used to "defend democracy". Is this arrangement what Dario meant by that? Buyer beware. — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) November 28, 2026

Maybe it's all one big coincidence. Maybe Mark Warner just really, truly cares about this stuff, and the money happened to show up at exactly the right moments. HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up.

But Virginians might want to ask who their senior senator is actually working for these days, because the timeline sure doesn't do him any favors. Bass made a good point: people who post for pay have to disclose it. It'd be nice if senators had to slap a little "sponsored by" label on their posts too.

Just saying.

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