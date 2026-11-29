Things are not going great in Tehran these days.

Like, not at all.

Iran's president apparently thought it would be inspiring to show the world how he's toughing out the energy crisis, sitting in a dark, chilly office like a guy who forgot to pay the electric bill. It was supposed to be a rallying cry for his people. Instead, it caught the eye of our Treasury Secretary, whose economic pressure happens to be part of why the lights are off in the first place.

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Video of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian working in a dimly lit, unheated office and encouraging his citizens to do the same, apparently intended as a conservation message, has drawn attention to the nation’s energy crisis amid economic pressure by the U.S. https://t.co/jKPvA7bMI4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 22, 2026

And Scott Bessent had some thoughts. Just a few words, really. But oh, they were perfect.

Good job, guys. Have a wonderful winter. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 27, 2026

Oof.

@SecScottBessent And not sarcastically to you Sir, Great job! Love your work for our country! Wish you could keep the job for 10 years plus! — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) November 27, 2026

"Life at home: - Inflation of 88.7% nationally, over 100% in eight provinces - Limits on bread purchases - Rows over gasoline that ended with officials ordered to stop talking - Scheduled power cuts starting Nov 22 - President Pezeshkian: "our situation is not very good" https://t.co/kfD186B8Yy — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 27, 2026

@SecScottBessent Bwa ha haaaaaaa! — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) November 27, 2026

We snort laughed and scared the dogs. Bessent is just brutal ... thankful he's on our side.

@SecScottBessent https://t.co/Vtb30P4Nj0 — This Guy Loves Texas (@thisguylovesTX) November 28, 2026

@SecScottBessent Patriots know. Thank you Sir. o7 https://t.co/Nk4wAKN2QC — Vargranon (@Vargranon) November 28, 2026

@SecScottBessent Live look at Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.....👇 https://t.co/6vr94V0Ohb — Corsair (@corsair8943674) November 27, 2026

And now, we're dead.

@SecScottBessent The left should be celebrating. Trump is reducing Iran's carbon footprint. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) November 28, 2026

Right? Sheesh.

@SecScottBessent This is a CLASSIC https://t.co/NnViPpyhxk — B-L (Inc.) (@William84831241) November 27, 2026

Not a damn thing.

@SecScottBessent Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dunks on the leaders of Iran. 🤣 — viper steve (@vipersteve21) November 27, 2026

Wild ain't it? An administration holding the bad guys accountable instead of pretending it's somehow America's fault?

We could watch this all day, every day, and twice on Sundays. Luckily, it's Sunday ... heh.

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