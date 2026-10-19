She MAD: Elissa Slotkin LASHES OUT After Conservatives TROUNCE Her for Threatening Young Republicans

Elissa Slotkin is pearl-clutching about “weaponization” while casually sketching out a plan to make bright young conservatives think twice before ever taking a job in a Republican administration.

Advertisement

She actually admitted she wanted to do such terrible, horrible things to people associated with the Trump administration that young people would be too frightened to even think about being a Republican.

Yeah, she sucks.

After starring in the infamous 90-second video that earned her and her colleagues the “Seditious Six” label, the Michigan Democrat is now positioning herself as the principled guardian of the rule of law — right as she describes using future prosecutions as a deterrent so graduates decide public service under the other team is just too risky.

Classic.

And now she's BIG MAD that Conservatives are calling her out because HOW DARE THEY!

Spare me the pearl-clutching — especially from Republican Members of Congress and online MAGA grifters who have cheered President Trump's weaponization of the government against those he doesn’t like, as recently as last week. This is a subject I know something about: Less than a year ago, Trump directed the DOJ and FBI to investigate me, and then tried to criminally indict me for a 90 second video, exercising basic free speech. The same free speech you’re exercising now, lying about what I said in this clip. If not for an anonymous group of grand jury members standing up for America's laws, I’d be criminally indicted for sedition. President Trump has turned the government against people, with raucous support from you and virtually all D.C. Republicans. So spare us the manufactured outrage. America must be a place where the rule of law still matters. Those laws should apply to everyone equally. If you have aided in the corrupt use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to benefit the President or his family, or you have violated the law in order to carry out guidance from the President, you should be held accountable. And given how rampant that corruption appears to the average American, people looking to work for his Administration should realize that while the Supreme Court has granted the President immunity, it has not done the same for those who do illegal things at his behest. — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) October 19, 2026

She really needs to learn to read the room.

@ElissaSlotkin I'm not mad at you. And I'm not clutching my pearls. I appreciate it when leftists like you openly reveal that you see me as an enemy. It's honest. That's what we are. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 19, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin You are an evil bish. You have zero self awareness. Grab a mirror you fascist witch. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) October 19, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Biden gave his entire administration pardons for a reason. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 19, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Pearl clutching? You threatened young people to keep them from conservatism. The democrats are the ones who consistently weaponize govt power against conservatives. You are revulsive in your corruption. You and your CIA machinations need to get out of Congress. Resign. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) October 19, 2026

She really should resign.

Nuff said.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL



'A COUP': DataRepublican Shares DAMNING Internal DSA Transcripts Revealing Plans After 2026 Midterms

Looks... DISGUSTED: Abdul El-Sayed Attends Black Church and OOF, Black Voters Have BRUTAL Thoughts



Advertisement

SUCKS to Be Her: Dana Bash INSTANTLY Regrets Picking a Fight With Mike Rogers and It's GLORIOUS -VID

LIES As Easily As He BREATHES: Spencer Pratt BODIES Ro Khanna for Praising Commies Destroying France



============================================================

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.