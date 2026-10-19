DOWNLOAD APP
Newsletter Preferences
Sign Out
Newsletter Preferences
Sign Out
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

She MAD: Elissa Slotkin LASHES OUT After Conservatives TROUNCE Her for Threatening Young Republicans

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 19, 2026 12:55 PM
Advertisement
She MAD: Elissa Slotkin LASHES OUT After Conservatives TROUNCE Her for Threatening Young Republicans
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Elissa Slotkin is pearl-clutching about “weaponization” while casually sketching out a plan to make bright young conservatives think twice before ever taking a job in a Republican administration. 

Advertisement

She actually admitted she wanted to do such terrible, horrible things to people associated with the Trump administration that young people would be too frightened to even think about being a Republican.

Yeah, she sucks.

After starring in the infamous 90-second video that earned her and her colleagues the “Seditious Six” label, the Michigan Democrat is now positioning herself as the principled guardian of the rule of law — right as she describes using future prosecutions as a deterrent so graduates decide public service under the other team is just too risky. 

Classic.

And now she's BIG MAD that Conservatives are calling her out because HOW DARE THEY!

Recommended
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL Sam J.
Advertisement

She really needs to learn to read the room.

She really should resign. 

Nuff said.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL

'A COUP': DataRepublican Shares DAMNING Internal DSA Transcripts Revealing Plans After 2026 Midterms

Looks... DISGUSTED: Abdul El-Sayed Attends Black Church and OOF, Black Voters Have BRUTAL Thoughts

Advertisement

SUCKS to Be Her: Dana Bash INSTANTLY Regrets Picking a Fight With Mike Rogers and It's GLORIOUS -VID

LIES As Easily As He BREATHES: Spencer Pratt BODIES Ro Khanna for Praising Commies Destroying France

============================================================

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELISSA SLOTKIN | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | MICHIGAN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL

Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL

Sam J.
'A COUP': DataRepublican Shares DAMNING Internal DSA Transcripts Revealing Plans After 2026 Midterms

'A COUP': DataRepublican Shares DAMNING Internal DSA Transcripts Revealing Plans After 2026 Midterms

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos