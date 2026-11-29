WaPo has posted some wild articles in the past and sunk to some despicable levels. This, however, is truly stomach churning.

It was 2024, and visual artisit Daniel Malikyar had been traversing Afghanistan for nearly six years when he learned about them: a mysterious group of boys in a hidden village with a wild, exuberant fashion sense that startled everyone who saw it. https://t.co/MQabt5ygZX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 28, 2026

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They are literally trying to normalize forcing young boys to dress up like women to entertain old men. That's sick.

@washingtonpost You are painting child r*pe as a "fashion choice" and expecting people to cheer? You are sick and depraved. — Pam D (@soirchick) November 29, 2026

The article speaks of their fashionable clothing and the eyeliner they wear. That's so they look feminine for men. Yuck!

@washingtonpost My God, you people know no low… — Rebecca Downs ✝️🙏🏻💕✡️ (@RebeccaRoseGold) November 29, 2026

This is nothing to celebrate.

“A guy had a video of these kids, dressed with these beautiful hats and vibrant colors and flowers in their hair, singing,” remembers Malikyar, a Los Angeles-born, Afghan American visual artist who primarily works in photography and film. “It was blurry — almost, like, 8-bit-esque,” and before he knew it, Malikyar, 31, was on a bumpy drive eastward, stopping every so often to ask for directions.

They're sexualizing children.

@washingtonpost Every time I think you might not be scum, you publish something like this. This is not fashion. This is bachabazi. — E.C. Ratliff (@E68Montain) November 29, 2026

@washingtonpost That’s an odd way of describing child sex abuse victims — Michael T Megois (@MMegois5778) November 28, 2026

WaPo should be ashamed.

@washingtonpost Chai boys are abused by older men. Pashtun society is sick to the core, and visual artist Daniel Malikyar could not have traveled six years in Afghanistan without being familiar with the disgusting context here. Y'all should be ashamed. — Danny (@danfarnsy) November 29, 2026

Of course he knows. They are trying to glamorize this sickness.

Unbelievable article in Washington Post. 1. Forget “exuberant fashion subculture”, this looks like Bacha Bazi where boys are made up, wear colourful clothes and are forced to live as sex slaves for war lords. The boy in this photo is 10. 2. Where are the women? Forgotten. https://t.co/HJg9ST3SKA — Laura Dodsworth (@BareReality) November 29, 2026

Women are disposable.

"Should we report on the complete loss of women's rights under the Taliban... again?" "No, I have a better idea..." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2026

This time they'll report on ways the Taliban is creating to replace women, so they are only really needed for childbirth.

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@redsteeze Mr. Bezos, shut this paper down now and take the write-off. You would improve the world — Brian King (@KingOrleans) November 29, 2026

Wow... The Washington Compost reaches a new low. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 29, 2026

Just when you think they've gone as low as they could go ...

I suppose now is the time to ask why a national newspaper is normalizing routine child sexual slavery and abuse, and even going to far as to laud it. Why? What is their end goal? I wonder. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) November 29, 2026

Right now, is a great time to ask those questions.

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