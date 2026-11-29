"Dear activist district attorneys from Minnesota: It's not a crime for ICE agents to do their job," tweets Attorney General Todd Blanche. "DOJ will fully support federal agents who are the victims of local officials' political grandstanding."

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Dear activist district attorneys from Minnesota: It's not a crime for ICE agents to do their job. DOJ will fully support federal agents who are the victims of local officials' political grandstanding. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 29, 2026

"These "prosecutions" by sanctuary states are unconstitutional to the point of being frivolous," tweets Department of Homeland Security General Counsel James Percival. "States have no authority to regulate federal officers in the performance of their federal duties. And it won't work—the deportations will continue."

These “prosecutions” by sanctuary states are unconstitutional to the point of being frivolous. States have no authority to regulate federal officers in the performance of their federal duties. And it won’t work—the deportations will continue. — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) November 29, 2026

No one should be prosecuted for doing his or her job. There should not be politically motivated prosecutions, prosecutions that are commenced on party or ideological grounds rather than law and fact. It is important for district attorneys to commence prosecutions not outside of the judicial power vested in them so as not to miscarry justice and belabor the courts with wasted time and energy. It is also important for the judiciary in the U.S. not to be construed as becoming an implement of rank-and-file political machinery. The courts must make calls on law and fact cases, but it would be too easy for the courts to slip into a reputation of being what they are not established to be, a party fallback for legislative and executive decisions that are undesirable to Republicans or Democrats, depending on the location. That must not be allowed to happen.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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