Gosh, What CHANGED? Kara Swisher Playing DUMB After Elon Musk Comes Out Swinging Goes SO Wrong

Kara Swisher is now insisting she was merely “factually speaking” when she previously warned that Democrats would come for Elon Musk hard if they regain power — including floating the possibility of him ending up in jail.

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On the Bulwak podcast, Kara Swisher says Elon might already be in jail under Kamala Harris, and "he knows what's coming for him." Another one to put in the "what Democrats plan to do if they take power" file: "If Donald Trump loses the House and the Senate, I would worry. I'd be worried if I were him." "So they're going to start investigating again. You think he's not on the list? He's at the top of that list." "He has a very big sense of fate. And I think it's coming for him. And real hard." They're all just saying this stuff out loud now. There are no secrets about what they want to do. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2026

Yeah, she's a real sweetheart.

Although if we're being honest, everyone on the Left is pushing this sort of dangerous, authoritarian rhetoric.

But unlike far too many people on the Right, Elon Musk isn't taking it lying down.

In her latest response, she confirms that of course there will be “hell to pay” once Democrats return, notes that she’s been talking to them about it, and complains that Elon threatened her with “some sword or something” after she laid out those plans. The attempt to cast herself as a neutral reporter of Democratic intentions rather than someone clearly eager for the retribution has struck many as less than convincing.

Kara Swisher responds to Elon and says she was just "factually speaking" on what she hears from Democrats about going after him: "He threatened me with some sword or something like that." "I said when the Democrats return, guess what's going to happen? It's hell to pay, right? Of course it is." "And that I was just factually speaking, because I've been talking to them." Everyone knows by now that Democrats are salivating to weaponize their power to investigate and prosecute Elon. Swisher here attempting the "don't attack the messenger" defense is comical, however. She's salivating more than any of them. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2026

Keep in mind, this woman is doing a podcast with Hillary Clinton.

Like you, we just threw up in our mouths a little.

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