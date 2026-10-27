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Gosh, What CHANGED? Kara Swisher Playing DUMB After Elon Musk Comes Out Swinging Goes SO Wrong

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 27, 2026 11:40 AM
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Gosh, What CHANGED? Kara Swisher Playing DUMB After Elon Musk Comes Out Swinging Goes SO Wrong
Townhall Media

Kara Swisher is now insisting she was merely “factually speaking” when she previously warned that Democrats would come for Elon Musk hard if they regain power — including floating the possibility of him ending up in jail. 

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Yeah, she's a real sweetheart.

Although if we're being honest, everyone on the Left is pushing this sort of dangerous, authoritarian rhetoric. 

But unlike far too many people on the Right, Elon Musk isn't taking it lying down. 

In her latest response, she confirms that of course there will be “hell to pay” once Democrats return, notes that she’s been talking to them about it, and complains that Elon threatened her with “some sword or something” after she laid out those plans. The attempt to cast herself as a neutral reporter of Democratic intentions rather than someone clearly eager for the retribution has struck many as less than convincing.

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Keep in mind, this woman is doing a podcast with Hillary Clinton.

Like you, we just threw up in our mouths a little.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC | ELON MUSK

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