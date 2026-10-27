Mike Davis DROPS Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta With the TKO of ALL TKOs for Threatening Trump Family

As Twitchy readers know, Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta sat down to talk about how they would inflict revenge and pain on Trump and his family, especially putting his two youngest children on trial.

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Yeah, they really are horrible people, but you guys knew that.

What we've learned the most from Trump's two terms as president is that the real authoritarians are and always have been the Democrats.

Watch this:

💥NEW: Jennifer Welch calls for Barron and Tiffany Trump to face "TRIALS"💥 For what? Welch didn't even mention any reasons Trump's 2 youngest children should be put on trial. Jim Acosta and the audience ate it up, applauding Welch's call for lawfare. Welch and Acosta also shared a laugh over potentially imprisoning Trump's children. Welch said she's hoping Trump's children could ultimately have all of their money stripped from them after being put on trial. This moment exemplifies the Left's lust for retribution. Here is what they will try to do if they win the Midterms. The Democrat closing message is pure vengeance. How does persecuting Barron and Tiffany Trump improve Americans' lives? — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 26, 2026

Post continues:

... shared a laugh over potentially imprisoning Trump's children. Welch said she's hoping Trump's children could ultimately have all of their money stripped from them after being put on trial. This moment exemplifies the Left's lust for retribution. Here is what they will try to do if they win the Midterms. The Democrat closing message is pure vengeance. How does persecuting Barron and Tiffany Trump improve Americans' lives? Can you imagine how badly that room must have smelled with those two in it at the same time?

Pretty awful, yeah?

Luckily, Mike Davis came in with the T-K-O of all T-K-Os:

More trans violence. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 26, 2026

Heh. We see what he did there.

And spot fricking on, for both of them.

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