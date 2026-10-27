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Mike Davis DROPS Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta With the TKO of ALL TKOs for Threatening Trump Family

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 27, 2026 10:25 AM
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Mike Davis DROPS Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta With the TKO of ALL TKOs for Threatening Trump Family
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta sat down to talk about how they would inflict revenge and pain on Trump and his family, especially putting his two youngest children on trial.

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Yeah, they really are horrible people, but you guys knew that.

What we've learned the most from Trump's two terms as president is that the real authoritarians are and always have been the Democrats.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... shared a laugh over potentially imprisoning Trump's children.

Welch said she's hoping Trump's children could ultimately have all of their money stripped from them after being put on trial.

This moment exemplifies the Left's lust for retribution.

Here is what they will try to do if they win the Midterms.

The Democrat closing message is pure vengeance.

How does persecuting Barron and Tiffany Trump improve Americans' lives?

Can you imagine how badly that room must have smelled with those two in it at the same time?

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Pretty awful, yeah?

Luckily, Mike Davis came in with the T-K-O of all T-K-Os:

Heh. We see what he did there.

And spot fricking on, for both of them.

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Related:

Abdul El-Sayed Campaign Is Absolutely FREAKING OUT Over Antisemitic Ad That Got a Little TOO Honest

BOOM: DHS's James Percival LEVELS 60 Minutes By Sharing Footage From Interview on Illegals They CUT

Ana Kasparian Defends Antisemitic Ad, Says People Won't Be Able to Have Christmas Because of ISRAEL

Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas' Case Just Gets SHADIER (and FUNNIER): LOL-This Tidbit's a DOOZY

OOF: Scott Jennings Almost GIDDY Reminding Obama What a Failure Both HE and His Presidency Were

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | JIM ACOSTA | LAW AND ORDER

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