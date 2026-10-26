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Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas' Case Just Gets SHADIER (and FUNNIER): LOL-This Tidbit's a DOOZY

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 26, 2026 3:20 PM
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Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas' Case Just Gets SHADIER (and FUNNIER): LOL-This Tidbit's a DOOZY
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File

Meet Virginia Senator Louise Lucas' daughter, Lisa Louise Lucas.

She was very proud of her mother back in 2020.

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Welp, seems like she has other things to be thankful for when it comes to her mom. For example, when she bounced a check to pay her family's drug dealer, mom was right there to write a check and cover it.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Forget that these people were so cocky they WROTE A FREAKING CHECK to their drug dealer. But then they not only bounced one but wrote another to cover it?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Ha.

Seriously. That or they never thought they'd get caught or have any consequences.

This is a good point... what the heck is a drug dealer going to do with a bounced check? Complain to the cops about it?!

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We can only hope.

Because she's refusing to resign ... even though that is what would be best for her district and Virginia.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CORRUPTION | CRIME | FBI | SENATE | VIRGINIA

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