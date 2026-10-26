Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas' Case Just Gets SHADIER (and FUNNIER): LOL-This Tidbit's a DOOZY

Meet Virginia Senator Louise Lucas' daughter, Lisa Louise Lucas.

She was very proud of her mother back in 2020.

Senator L. Louise Lucas, President Pro-Tempore presiding over the Virginia Senate today. It is a historic moment for the State of Virginia to have the first African American woman to preside over the Virginia Senate. Super Proud of my Moma. ❤️ https://t.co/0XB1BUVJgf — llburke (@llburke2) January 27, 2020

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Welp, seems like she has other things to be thankful for when it comes to her mom. For example, when she bounced a check to pay her family's drug dealer, mom was right there to write a check and cover it.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Lisa Louise Lucas Burke @llburke2 bounced her $6,600 check to pay her family’s drug dealer… so mom, @SenLouiseLucas had to write a $6,600 check to pay their drug dealer They used their front shell companies “Freedom to Dope” & “Backyard Wntertainment,” & “Virginia Freedom Life” https://t.co/lnDuWgTSTM — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 25, 2026

Forget that these people were so cocky they WROTE A FREAKING CHECK to their drug dealer. But then they not only bounced one but wrote another to cover it?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Ha.

@NoVA_Campaigns @llburke2 @SenLouiseLucas We knew they were corrupt. Now, we know they’re stupid. 😂 — Betsy Golden (@BetsyGolden16) October 25, 2026

Seriously. That or they never thought they'd get caught or have any consequences.

@NoVA_Campaigns @llburke2 @SenLouiseLucas She always planned on ripping the supplier off. She knew he couldn't go to the law for justice. She would escalate the case to federal court where Marijuana is still illegal. She's a criminal working in government https://t.co/A6kIc4VQDF — Farming Central Virginia (@FarmingVirgina) October 26, 2026

This is a good point... what the heck is a drug dealer going to do with a bounced check? Complain to the cops about it?!

@NoVA_Campaigns @llburke2 @SenLouiseLucas FBI about to give her another L in front of her name. — Eigenuser (@eigenuser1) October 25, 2026

We can only hope.

Lucas: I won't resign ➡️ Find link to story in bio https://t.co/VSlYNBntZS — Richmond Times-Dispatch (@RTDNEWS) October 26, 2026

Because she's refusing to resign ... even though that is what would be best for her district and Virginia.

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