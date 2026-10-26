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Kristen Welker's Face Shows She Didn't Expect Mike Rogers to Push Back THIS Way and THIS Hard -WATCH

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 26, 2026 12:58 PM
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Kristen Welker's Face Shows She Didn't Expect Mike Rogers to Push Back THIS Way and THIS Hard -WATCH
Bravo/Meme

Kristen Welker tried to play referee on Meet the Press by reminding Mike Rogers that Abdul El-Sayed has “denied and denounced” any Muslim Brotherhood ties, only for the Michigan Republican to fire back that the network never seemed this interested in pressing the Democrat on the same questions. 

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She was trying to play the, 'But Trump,' game with the Republican from Michigan, but he wasn't having any of it.

Rogers pointed out the obvious double standard: the tough scrutiny was reserved for him, while Welker’s earlier framing treated El-Sayed’s denials as essentially case-closed. 

Oh, El-Sayed denies he's connected to the Muslim Brotherhood? Good enough for Welker.

The exchange captured the all too predictable dynamic of a Sunday show host treating a Democrat candidate’s self-serving statements as gospel and then looking mildly surprised when the Republican refused to play along.

Rogers is really good at this.

Watch:

Her FACE.

We're not the only ones who noticed ...

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There is literally nothing fair or objective about the lame-stream media.

Sorry, not sorry.

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Related:

Meet Abdul El-Sayed's 'Conservative Outreach Captain' — He Says All Americans Are IDIOTS (WATCH)

So ... ABOUT That 60 Minutes Sob Story About That POOR Dad Getting Deported? There's WAY MORE to it

Cenk Uygur Lashes OUT After His Antisemitic El-Sayed Ad Blaming ISRAEL for Expensive Eggs Backfires

Harmeet K. Dhillon Has Just ONE WORD for Obama's Wingman Eric Holder THREATENING Her Staff (WATCH)

Detroit Black Woman Just GOES OFF: Abdul El-Sayed and His Community Are Destroying Us (WATCH)

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | KRISTEN WELKER | MEDIA BIAS | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS

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