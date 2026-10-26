So ... ABOUT That 60 Minutes Sob Story About That POOR Dad Getting Deported? There's WAY MORE to it

60 Minutes rolled out yet another teary-eyed “wrongful deportation” special starring a Malian illegal alien, complete with the obligatory wife-and-kids backdrop meant to make viewers clutch their pearls and demand ICE stand down.

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He's just an ordinary dad, guys, and evil Trump and his eviler administration removed him because they're EVIL.

Or something.

We made the same face.

“It feels really empty without him,” says 16-year-old Corey Diawara, whose father was deported in July. His father had lived in the U.S. for 25 years and had no criminal record. Moussa Diawara says he was deported without being able to speak to his lawyer or a judge. He was eventually sent to Mali, a country a U.S. immigration judge ruled he could not be deported to. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security told 60 Minutes that Ghana had provided the U.S. with “diplomatic assurances for his safety.” DHS also questioned the credibility of Diawara’s arguments for fearing persecution in Mali. https://t.co/P6flp7Q41f — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 25, 2026

One tiny detail the network somehow managed to overlook while polishing that sob story: the same man had previously told immigration authorities he feared return to Mali because he was gay.

That’s right — the family man with a wife and two children suddenly discovered a same-sex identity when it became a convenient ticket out of removal. You almost have to admire the efficiency of the media’s fact-checking department these days: none required when the narrative is already written.

This illegal alien is @60Minutes poster child for what it claims are wrongful deportations. I pulled his file. His claimed reason for fearing Mali was that he is “gay,” just in case you’re wondering how bad the immigration fraud problem is. — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) October 26, 2026

Thanks, Biden.

The 60 Minutes sob story tonight highlighted an illegal alien and his wife and two children. One problem. The illegal alien claimed he was a HOMOSEXUAL in order to try and dodge deportation to Mali. You literally cannot make this up. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

And yet, the guy did without 60 Minutes knowing any different.

Sad, ain't it?

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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