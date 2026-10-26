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So ... ABOUT That 60 Minutes Sob Story About That POOR Dad Getting Deported? There's WAY MORE to it

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 26, 2026 10:45 AM
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So ... ABOUT That 60 Minutes Sob Story About That POOR Dad Getting Deported? There's WAY MORE to it
meme

60 Minutes rolled out yet another teary-eyed “wrongful deportation” special starring a Malian illegal alien, complete with the obligatory wife-and-kids backdrop meant to make viewers clutch their pearls and demand ICE stand down. 

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He's just an ordinary dad, guys, and evil Trump and his eviler administration removed him because they're EVIL. 

Or something.

We made the same face.

One tiny detail the network somehow managed to overlook while polishing that sob story: the same man had previously told immigration authorities he feared return to Mali because he was gay. 

That’s right — the family man with a wife and two children suddenly discovered a same-sex identity when it became a convenient ticket out of removal. You almost have to admire the efficiency of the media’s fact-checking department these days: none required when the narrative is already written.

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Thanks, Biden.

And yet, the guy did without 60 Minutes knowing any different.

Sad, ain't it?

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 60 MINUTES | DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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