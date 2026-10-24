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60 Minutes Upset Other Countries Aren't Complying With US Immigration Judges' Orders

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 24, 2026 5:00 PM
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60 Minutes Upset Other Countries Aren't Complying With US Immigration Judges' Orders
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The reason we're still stuck with Maryland man Klimbar Abrego Garcia still is that the Trump administration deported him to his home country of El Salvador, after an immigration court ruled he couldn't be deported there due to credible fears of gang-related harm. So, a judge ordered him to be flown back to the United States, where he's again living illegally. The United States has since been trying to find a country that will take him. ICE said he was bound for Uganda, but after Garcia said he was “fearful” of persecution in Uganda and 20 other countries, ICE settled on the African country Eswatini. But he's announced that he'd prefer Costa Rica. This February, a judge ruled that Abrego Garcia can't be taken back into immigration custody, so he's roaming around Maryland.

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On Sunday night, CBS News' 60 Minutes will tell the story of an illegal alien from Mali who was deported by the United States to Ghana. However, Ghana has since deported him back to his home country of Mali — despite U.S. immigration judges saying he can't be deported there. 60 Minutes has blown open the story that other countries don't have to follow the orders of U.S. immigration judges.

The post continues:

… wound up in places where U.S. judges have ruled they would likely be persecuted or tortured. An immigration lawyer tells 60 Minutes that may be a violation of international law. Gianna Toboni has that story Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on 60 Minutes.

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That's very sad, but it's also not our problem.

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60 Minutes just kind of glides over why a Christian would go into hiding in a Muslim country.

"An immigration lawyer tells 60 Minutes that may be a violation of international law." Yeah, OK, get the international police involved. Tell them that Ghana is ignoring the orders of an American immigration judge.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics 60 MINUTES | AFRICA | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN

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