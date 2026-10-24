60 Minutes Upset Other Countries Aren't Complying With US Immigration Judges' Orders

The reason we're still stuck with Maryland man Klimbar Abrego Garcia still is that the Trump administration deported him to his home country of El Salvador, after an immigration court ruled he couldn't be deported there due to credible fears of gang-related harm. So, a judge ordered him to be flown back to the United States, where he's again living illegally. The United States has since been trying to find a country that will take him. ICE said he was bound for Uganda, but after Garcia said he was “fearful” of persecution in Uganda and 20 other countries, ICE settled on the African country Eswatini. But he's announced that he'd prefer Costa Rica. This February, a judge ruled that Abrego Garcia can't be taken back into immigration custody, so he's roaming around Maryland.

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On Sunday night, CBS News' 60 Minutes will tell the story of an illegal alien from Mali who was deported by the United States to Ghana. However, Ghana has since deported him back to his home country of Mali — despite U.S. immigration judges saying he can't be deported there. 60 Minutes has blown open the story that other countries don't have to follow the orders of U.S. immigration judges.

For months, 60 Minutes has been investigating the U.S. government's practice of deporting some immigrants to nations other than their home countries, places where they often have no connection whatsoever. Our reporting found that some deportees sent to third countries ultimately wound up in places where U.S. judges have ruled they would likely be persecuted or tortured. An immigration lawyer tells 60 Minutes that may be a violation of international law. Gianna Toboni has that story Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on 60 Minutes. — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 23, 2026

The post continues:

… wound up in places where U.S. judges have ruled they would likely be persecuted or tortured. An immigration lawyer tells 60 Minutes that may be a violation of international law. Gianna Toboni has that story Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on 60 Minutes.

Well, they were already in a country that wasn’t their home country. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 24, 2026

Within five days of being deported from the U.S., Moussa Diawara says Ghanaian officials forced him onto a flight to Mali, the very country a U.S. immigration judge ruled he could not be deported to. Diawara says he was homeless and went into hiding. Watch the 60 Minutes report Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 24, 2026

That's very sad, but it's also not our problem.

@60Minutes They don’t have connections to the U.S. before arriving as foreign nationals. They can start over in that third country since they don’t want to go home. Isn’t this the story of migration you support? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes No one cares. The point is people will learn that coming here illegally will not end well, and they will stop coming. International law is also completely made up and the only military that can enforce it is ours. Good luck. — PJ (@vikingdatadev) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes You know that the reason deportees are sent third countries is because their home country doesn’t want them either right? — Auntie Alice 朱姨姨 (@AuntieAliceCY) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes May be? Might? The had the option to self deport. They were in violation of our immigration laws. Their home countries refused their return for various reasons. Did you talk to those leaders? — Roger Spires (@LetTheCowsFart) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes They had no connection to this country. If their home country doesn't want them why are we expected to keep them? — Stephen King (@aStephenKing) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes Because they are criminals in their home country and they won't take them back. Most had no connection to the US before invading either. — 10ecDave (@xplsfixlocation) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes Many did not want to go back to their home countries because they were facing consequences, and some countries wouldn’t take them back. But that won’t be discussed. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) October 24, 2026

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@60Minutes Why don’t you investigate who organized and brought them here? It wasn’t spontaneous. Oh sorry that would be real reporting — greg johnson (@Godin808) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes They said they could not go home and wanted asylum. Any country should be fine then. Why does it have to be America? — YD (@adriaticintexas) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes America isn’t their home country either. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes Those pesky Ghanaian officials completely ignoring US immigration judges again. — KingSchreck (@KINGSCHRECK) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes The bigger story is that a US immigration judge thinks they can tell the Ghanaian government what to do. — Bravo Romeo (@BartRobinson949) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes US immigration judges dont have any authority outside of the US so their opinion isn’t relevant after the individual is deported. How is this story relevant to US immigration law? — Mori-San (@mowyourlawn11) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes That's his problem, not a USA problem. Stop trying to work to protect and retain illegal aliens. He was rightly deported from the USA. Deport all the rest. — Phil (@P_J_Kopp) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes Im pretty sure they dont give a shit what some immigration judge says — Gentle Lochiel (@Gentle_Lochiel9) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes Take it up with Ghana. He had plenty of opportunity to move to any country of his choosing that would have him. — Your Mom (@AFKHuckleBerry) October 24, 2026

@60Minutes Thanks for reminding us that African Muslims are vile animals who pose an existential threat to Christians - even when they’re also African. — Dan Lyman (@realdanlyman) October 24, 2026

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60 Minutes just kind of glides over why a Christian would go into hiding in a Muslim country.

"An immigration lawyer tells 60 Minutes that may be a violation of international law." Yeah, OK, get the international police involved. Tell them that Ghana is ignoring the orders of an American immigration judge.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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