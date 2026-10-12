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Brit Hume Has the Answer to Ari Fleischer's Question About NBC News' Softball for Abdul El-Sayed

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 12, 2026 4:15 PM
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Brit Hume Has the Answer to Ari Fleischer's Question About NBC News' Softball for Abdul El-Sayed
Meme

As we told you yesterday, NBC News' Kristen Welker gave Democrat Senate candidate from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, a pass on his family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood

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El-Sayed said "no" to the question, and that was good enough for the NBC "journalist"

"No, but let's talk about this" and quickly change the subject to something else said El-Sayed. 

Mike Rogers had some info that Welker wasn't going to hit El-Sayed with: 

Yep:

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Ari Fleischer wanted to know why NBC News and Welker didn't push El-Sayed more on this issue and confront the socialist radical with his sister's comments: 

The answer?

For Brit Hume it's quite simple: 

Exactly. It was just NBC News doing its "journalism" thing again. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | KRISTEN WELKER | MICHIGAN

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