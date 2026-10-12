Brit Hume Has the Answer to Ari Fleischer's Question About NBC News' Softball for Abdul El-Sayed

As we told you yesterday, NBC News' Kristen Welker gave Democrat Senate candidate from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, a pass on his family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

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El-Sayed said "no" to the question, and that was good enough for the NBC "journalist":

"Can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?" Abdul El-Sayed: No. "No, you don't have any ties?" El-Sayed: No "And your family doesn't?" El-Sayed: No https://t.co/ZJhAxfzOOe — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) October 11, 2026

"No, but let's talk about this" and quickly change the subject to something else said El-Sayed.

Mike Rogers had some info that Welker wasn't going to hit El-Sayed with:

According to his own sister, Abdul El-Sayed’s family has “long been” Muslim Brotherhood. Abdul needs to be honest with Michiganders about he and his families ties to terrorism. https://t.co/0OhSBTpPg8 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 12, 2026

Yep:

BREAKING: Abdul El-Sayed’s sister openly stated that, “My family has long been Muslim Brotherhood.” She said some have been “jailed” over ties to the Islamist group. https://t.co/yIri5cWlVn — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 11, 2026

Ari Fleischer wanted to know why NBC News and Welker didn't push El-Sayed more on this issue and confront the socialist radical with his sister's comments:

Why didn’t NBC News do just a tiny bit of research and confront Abdul with his sister’s own words? Instead they tossed a softball to Abdul and let him get away with a “no” answer. The MSM doesn’t even know how to do its job. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 12, 2026

The answer?

For Brit Hume it's quite simple:

Because they're NBC News. — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 12, 2026

Exactly. It was just NBC News doing its "journalism" thing again.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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