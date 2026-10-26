Meet Abdul El-Sayed's 'Conservative Outreach Captain' — He Says All Americans Are IDIOTS (WATCH)

Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign just handed Mike Rogers and all Republicans fresh ammunition in the form of its self-described “Independent/Conservative Outreach Captain.”

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T.J. Wolfgram was caught on video casually shrugging off the candidate’s family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood while wearing an “Abdul for U.S. Senate” tank top.

Classy guy.

Color us surprised that a socialist campaign would even bother to try and reach conservatives but hey, what do we know? What makes this funnier, though, is the guy who's supposed to know how to reach conservatives thinks all Americans are idiots. And we're sure he's made this crystal clear to El-Sayed.

In the clip, Wolfgram treats questions about a reported money transfer linked to El-Sayed’s mother as overblown cultural differences, insists he’s “not offended” by revolutionary Islamist movements, and frames concerns about the Brotherhood as something Americans should basically get over in the name of self-determination.

C'mon, man, it's just a little terrorism.

Watch:

Abdul El-Sayed's "conservative outreach captain" says "Americans are idiots" https://t.co/nxBjELta0D — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 26, 2026

For a guy whose job is supposedly to sell El-Sayed to right-leaning voters in Michigan, the performance is less outreach and more an accidental confession that the campaign’s idea of “conservative” is whatever doesn’t make the progressive base flinch.

You can probably already guess how this is going over in general ...

Never thought I’d say this, but all my friends and I are voting red this time. Abdul is way too extreme. His whole family is tied to terrorism. His mom moved money around for terrorists, and now those same people are donating to him. What kind of conversations do you think they have at holiday dinners? On top of that, he wants to raise our taxes and open the borders? Are you kidding me? No thanks. Vote red. — Keys (@CitadelKeys) October 26, 2026

No thanks.

Vote red.

What he said.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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