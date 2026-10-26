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Meet Abdul El-Sayed's 'Conservative Outreach Captain' — He Says All Americans Are IDIOTS (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 26, 2026 11:45 AM
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Meet Abdul El-Sayed's 'Conservative Outreach Captain' — He Says All Americans Are IDIOTS (WATCH)
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign just handed Mike Rogers and all Republicans fresh ammunition in the form of its self-described “Independent/Conservative Outreach Captain.” 

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T.J. Wolfgram was caught on video casually shrugging off the candidate’s family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood while wearing an “Abdul for U.S. Senate” tank top.

Classy guy.

Color us surprised that a socialist campaign would even bother to try and reach conservatives but hey, what do we know? What makes this funnier, though, is the guy who's supposed to know how to reach conservatives thinks all Americans are idiots. And we're sure he's made this crystal clear to El-Sayed.

In the clip, Wolfgram treats questions about a reported money transfer linked to El-Sayed’s mother as overblown cultural differences, insists he’s “not offended” by revolutionary Islamist movements, and frames concerns about the Brotherhood as something Americans should basically get over in the name of self-determination. 

C'mon, man, it's just a little terrorism. 

Watch:

For a guy whose job is supposedly to sell El-Sayed to right-leaning voters in Michigan, the performance is less outreach and more an accidental confession that the campaign’s idea of “conservative” is whatever doesn’t make the progressive base flinch.

You can probably already guess how this is going over in general ...

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No thanks.

Vote red.

What he said.

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Related:

So ... ABOUT That 60 Minutes Sob Story About That POOR Dad Getting Deported? There's WAY MORE to it

Cenk Uygur Lashes OUT After His Antisemitic El-Sayed Ad Blaming ISRAEL for Expensive Eggs Backfires

Harmeet K. Dhillon Has Just ONE WORD for Obama's Wingman Eric Holder THREATENING Her Staff (WATCH)

Detroit Black Woman Just GOES OFF: Abdul El-Sayed and His Community Are Destroying Us (WATCH)

Can't MAKE This Up: Fani Willis Falls Victim to Voter Fraud, and the Fraud Itself IS Perfection

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | CONSERVATISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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