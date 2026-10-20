Panic in Munchkinland: El-Sayed Reportedly Fires Staffer Who Dropped a HUGE Funding Bombshell



You have to hand it to James O'Keefe and his band of merry undercover reporters. It seems like no one can resist spilling the beans to them — not even a campaign staffer whom they had previously caught on tape working for another candidate.

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Yesterday afternoon, the O'Keefe Media Group dropped another bombshell, this time on the head of the diminutive Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

In fairness, we imagine it's easy to drop things on El-Sayed's head, which barely reaches as high as the waist of his bestie, Hasan Piker.

Watch:

BREAKING NEWS: Abdul El-Sayed Campaign Official Reveals El-Sayed Receives Overseas Donations, Admits Foreign Contributions Are Illegal Under Federal Law, Warns Denouncing Hamas Could Cost Support “You know, he [Abdul El-Sayed] has people from overseas that donate to him...No it is not allowed." “He [Abdul El Sayed] can't just say, you know, no, I don't support Hamas, you know, I reject all of them, because he's going to lose the people that brought him up in the first place.” @AbdulElSayed @MikeRogersForMI — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) October 19, 2026

According to O'Keefe, Amoud Beckwith is a regional campaign field organizer for the El-Sayed campaign. Hilariously, in the 13-minute video, we see that Beckwith had been caught on tape before by O'Keefe, then with Project Veritas, in 2020. Working for Jon Ossoff in Georgia at the time, Beckwith openly declared that Ossoff had to hide his true beliefs from voters in order to get elected.

Unfortunately, Ossoff did get away with it and was elected. But he's in a tough reelection race this year, and we think Georgia voters would like to see again what he thinks of them.

Returning to El-Sayed's campaign, the video shows Beckwith admitting that El-Sayed receives overseas donations, and that everyone in the campaign knows that is illegal. Beckwith further explains that, like Ossoff, El-Sayed has to hide his support for Hamas, not because it might piss off Michigan voters, but because it might piss off the terrorist outfit's supporters (otherwise known as El-Sayed's base).

And then the panic ensued.

Almost immediately, Brian Krassenstein (who we imagine feels an affinity for El-Sayed because both of them need a stepstool to reach the cookie jar on the counter) went on Twitter to declare the left's favorite phrase: "NOTHING TO SEE HERE!"

This is the biggest nothing burger in the history of nothing burgers. Some random field organizer says that Abdul Al-Sayed is getting money from overseas. First of all a field organizer has no inside knowledge of a campaigns finances, meaning his likely making it up , nor is getting money from overseas illegal if they are American citizens. They must really be scared that Democrats are gonna win Michigan. https://t.co/A8imZqvP0V — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 19, 2026

Uh-huh. We're not sure how it's a win for El-Sayed's campaign if they are employing serial liars, but that seems to be Krassenstein's defense here.

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As for whether El-Sayed's overseas financing comes from American citizens, well, why doesn't he just open up his books and let everyone see for themselves?

O'Keefe had one other bombshell to drop, responding to Krassenstein that he learned that the campaign had fired Beckwith after the video came out.

It’s such a nothing burger that the @AbdulElSayed campaign just FIRED him… — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 19, 2026

We can't verify that Beckwith was fired, but O'Keefe posted a response from the El-Sayed campaign last night that was even MORE confusing.

Official Statement from @AbdulElSayed's Team https://t.co/mvqXPxnShN — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 19, 2026

Uhh ... what?

How could Beckwith be a "junior staffer" if he was also "never employed" by the campaign?

So he was a staffer but didn't work for the campaign? 😂 — ✵°✵｡✰ 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚 ✰｡✵°✵ (@Mandi_17_) October 19, 2026

Oops.

Also, Beckwith is clearly a Democrat political operative, given his history with Sen. Ossoff's campaign, not some rando that O'Keefe found on the streets of Detroit.

Suffice it to say that El-Sayed and his team still have a WHOLE LOT of explaining to do.

Hey Michigan voters, El-Sayed is a smooth talking scumbag that does not have your best interests in mind. — 🇺🇸Diamond Dave's Conservative Corner🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) October 19, 2026

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To be fair, we knew that before this latest video from O'Keefe, but it always helps to get verification — from El-Sayed's own team.

So the Sayed campaign just fired this guy? — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 19, 2026

They didn't fire him. He "was never employed by them." (Get it? Wink, wink.)

For his part, El-Sayed's opponent, Mike Rogers, hasn't commented on the O'Keefe video or response from the El-Sayed campaign yet, which is smart.

When your opponent is imploding ... let him.

Rogers had plenty to say last night about the plethora of other videos, however. Hundreds of them show El-Sayed is a wolf in Michigan clothing who will destroy the state and the U.S. if he ever got into the Senate. Which is why El-Sayed tried to delete them.

.@AbdulElSayed is a manufactured candidate, and Michiganders aren’t buying his lies. https://t.co/nfwwIFS2xs — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 20, 2026

Much like the campaign is now trying to figuratively delete Beckwith.

“You caught us, so we are going to lie & say it’s totally not true..” aka Taqiyya…. I’m just amazed they didn’t say “we just want health care…” — Cory Lahey (@CoryLahey229337) October 19, 2026

LOL.

@JamesOKeefeIII for the win . . . again! 🇺🇸👊 — Carrie 🇺🇸 (@patriot_mama_TX) October 19, 2026

We're not sure how he does it. O'Keefe even warns Democrats, telling them, "If you are out on a date with someone who is totally out of your league, chances are they work for me."

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And they never listen.

Not even if, like Abdoul Beckwith, they've been caught on tape before.

One thing's for sure, this story isn't going away anytime soon.





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