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Dad, Doctor, Deflector: El-Sayed’s Campaign Response to Sister’s Brotherhood Posts Says Nothing

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 12, 2026 9:35 PM
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Dad, Doctor, Deflector: El-Sayed’s Campaign Response to Sister’s Brotherhood Posts Says Nothing
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The campaign of Abdul El-Sayed is responding to claims his sister admits their family has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

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Let's walk through this statement. First of all they say El-Sayed is a Dad and a Doctor. It does seem Stepstool Abdul has children, and he has a 'doctorate' but he has never treated patients. 

They then say he has worked his whole career to keep 'Michiganders' safe and healthy. Not really. Again, he's never treated patients. He worked for the Health Department, but so did lots of other people. He then says 'fact-checkers' have debunked 'Mike's lies' (assuming he is speaking about his opponent Mike Rogers). Well, that's really not true. His sister's posts are out there for all to see.

His campaign's response was awful. Maybe that's because they couldn't say much to what is a clear cut case of his sister supporting a terrorist organization and connecting their family to said group.

Her job is to protect Democrats. She did that.

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Also, being 'Muslim' isn't a 'race'. People of all races practice Islam. Being Muslim is not a race. So, it's impossible to be 'racist' if you speak out against Islam.

Stepstool Abdul talks in circles and thinks his voters are too dumb to notice.

Just pretend everything is 'racist'. What a world. 

That would have been great questions for Welker to ask him.

Lots of terrible people are Dads, by the way.

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El-Sayed is a liar. The people of Michigan have been shown this information time and again. If they choose to still elect him, there isn't much else to say.

He never tells the truth. 

But also he hangs out with terrorists sometimes. 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOX NEWS | MICHIGAN | TERRORISM

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