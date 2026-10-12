Dad, Doctor, Deflector: El-Sayed’s Campaign Response to Sister’s Brotherhood Posts Says Nothing

The campaign of Abdul El-Sayed is responding to claims his sister admits their family has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

BREAKING: Abdul El-Sayed's campaign is responding to @FoxNews after unearthed social media posts from El Sayed's sister in 2012 appear to show her saying her family has been involved with and supportive of the Muslim Brotherhood. I asked the campaign if they deny the posts are in fact from his sister, and what comment they have given that El-Sayed just told Meet the Press over the weekend that nobody in his family has any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. This is what they told me. “Abdul is a dad and a doctor. He has spent his entire career working to keep Michiganders healthy and safe. Independent fact checkers have repeatedly debunked Mike’s lies, but their campaign continues to use bad faith attacks on Abdul's faith and family. Mike wants to distract from Trump’s agenda that is terrorizing Michigan families at the pump and at the grocery store." - El-Sayed campaign spokesperson Roxie Richner. On background, the campaign says that claims El Sayed and his family are part of the Muslim Brotherhood have been debunked as "racist" and "untrue". — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 12, 2026

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Let's walk through this statement. First of all they say El-Sayed is a Dad and a Doctor. It does seem Stepstool Abdul has children, and he has a 'doctorate' but he has never treated patients.

They then say he has worked his whole career to keep 'Michiganders' safe and healthy. Not really. Again, he's never treated patients. He worked for the Health Department, but so did lots of other people. He then says 'fact-checkers' have debunked 'Mike's lies' (assuming he is speaking about his opponent Mike Rogers). Well, that's really not true. His sister's posts are out there for all to see.

Not even attempting to address the substance may be their only move here. Think about why. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 12, 2026

His campaign's response was awful. Maybe that's because they couldn't say much to what is a clear cut case of his sister supporting a terrorist organization and connecting their family to said group.

Kristen Welker did her job, as she understands it, to perfection. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2026

Her job is to protect Democrats. She did that.

It is not racist to say Abdul has ties to the terrorist organization Muslim Brotherhood when his own sister tweeted that his family has long been in the Muslim Brotherhood. https://t.co/CgzHOI9Cyj — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) October 12, 2026

Also, being 'Muslim' isn't a 'race'. People of all races practice Islam. Being Muslim is not a race. So, it's impossible to be 'racist' if you speak out against Islam.

This reflects El-Sayed’s entire campaign strategy of deflecting from his extremism and radicalism by just trying to change the subject without actually addressing the substance. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 12, 2026

Stepstool Abdul talks in circles and thinks his voters are too dumb to notice.

Being the press flack for this campaign has got to be the easiest job in the world you just find different ways to say WHY I NEVER all day. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 12, 2026

Just pretend everything is 'racist'. What a world.

So another "easy" question, or questions: a) Is that your sister? b) Is that post authentic? c) What in the post is false? d) Why did your sister post a false claim? e) What has been debunked and how? — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 12, 2026

That would have been great questions for Welker to ask him.

“Abdul is a dad and a doctor” So was Ayman Al-Zawahiri lol — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 12, 2026

Lots of terrible people are Dads, by the way.

Not responding is responding in this case. Michigan voters have to trust a serial dissembler/liar to vote for Abdul El-Sayed. His anger at being asked obvious questions is more evidence that he is not suited for the Senate. @MikeRogersForMI is. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 12, 2026

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El-Sayed is a liar. The people of Michigan have been shown this information time and again. If they choose to still elect him, there isn't much else to say.

A classic non-denial denial. @AbdulElSayed did not tell the truth on Meet the Press. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) October 12, 2026

He never tells the truth.

El-Sayed doesn’t address any of the stuff his sister said about their family and mom being Muslim Brotherhood. Instead, offers a generic statement and vague allegation that it’s “racist” to bring it up (El-Sayed directly denied any family ties) — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 12, 2026

Bizarre statement – Abdul’s campaign doesn’t engage with the question, they just try and deflect. “What’s Abdul’s response to his sister’s tweets that their family has been heavily involved with the Muslim brotherhood?” “Abdul is a father who is fighting for good healthcare.” — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 12, 2026

But also he hangs out with terrorists sometimes.

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