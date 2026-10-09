Mike Rogers Decimated Abdul El-Sayed but It's CNN (No, Really!) That Well and Truly ENDED Him -WATCH

CNN spent the night covering the Michigan Senate debate, and the uncomfortable part was not Mike Rogers. It was Abdul El-Sayed’s refusal to condemn terrorist organizations, a question that should have taken one sentence and instead became the story. Peter Meijer, the former Michigan congressman and Iraq War veteran, sat on the set and said the obvious out loud: that is not a hard call, and a nominee who will not make it has a problem the network cannot spin away. When even CNN’s own panel is done carrying the water, the campaign is out of excuses.

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Wow...even CNN is turning their backs on Abdul El-Sayed over his refusal to condemn terrorist organizations. Which should be very easy to do. https://t.co/IroIQdVBAC — J (@JayTC53) October 9, 2026

C'mon. When he's lost CNN? Even El-Sayed has to know that's bad.

The halal cookie so crumbling. 😆 — Cielo 🇦🇺🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) October 9, 2026

*snort*

Condemning terrorist organizations should be the easiest question a public figure is ever asked. No political maneuvering, no excuses, no deflection. Just a clear answer, terrorism is evil, and there is no justification for murdering innocent people. Condemning terrorism should… — Ann Gables (@GablesGables5) October 9, 2026

This is really the simplest, easiest question to answer. Yup.

Dearborn will be his only stronghold. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) October 9, 2026

That's how he won the primary.

We shall see ...

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