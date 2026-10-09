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Mike Rogers Decimated Abdul El-Sayed but It's CNN (No, Really!) That Well and Truly ENDED Him -WATCH

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 09, 2026 1:35 PM
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Mike Rogers Decimated Abdul El-Sayed but It's CNN (No, Really!) That Well and Truly ENDED Him -WATCH
Meme

CNN spent the night covering the Michigan Senate debate, and the uncomfortable part was not Mike Rogers. It was Abdul El-Sayed’s refusal to condemn terrorist organizations, a question that should have taken one sentence and instead became the story. Peter Meijer, the former Michigan congressman and Iraq War veteran, sat on the set and said the obvious out loud: that is not a hard call, and a nominee who will not make it has a problem the network cannot spin away. When even CNN’s own panel is done carrying the water, the campaign is out of excuses.

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Watch:

C'mon. When he's lost CNN? Even El-Sayed has to know that's bad.

*snort*

This is really the simplest, easiest question to answer. Yup.

That's how he won the primary.

We shall see ... 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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