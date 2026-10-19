Harmeet Dhillon Drops the HAMMER on Leslie Stahl's Claim That Election Integrity 'Sows Mistrust'



We're not sure why Bari Weiss continues to employ Leslie Stahl at CBS News and 60 Minutes. Stahl's most notorious claim to infamy is when she mocked Donald Trump about Hunter Biden's laptop, claiming none of it was real. It was ludicrous even at the time in 2020, but over the ensuing years, it has been revealed to be a case of journalistic malpractice so egregious that Stahl should have been shown the exit door immediately.

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But Stahl, like that activist (not journalist) she is, has never apologized, let alone resigned in disgrace. Instead, she keeps pushing her propaganda and Democrat Party talking points.

Last night on 60 Minutes, Stahl had the audacity to claim that any election fraud in America is minuscule, and that enforcing election integrity measures only "sows mistrust" among American voters.

Up is down, black is white, freedom is slavery.

Unfortunately for Stahl, she made the mistake of stating these lies to Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who does not suffer fools lightly.

Watch Dhillon absolutely school Stahl and her demonstrably false claims:

“There are people who feel that the point is to sow distrust about the whole election system. There are very few people who are noncitizens who end up voting very few. Very few. And so therefore what's the purpose?” 60 Minutes asks Harmeet Dhillon, who heads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The point is actually the opposite of what you were saying. It's not to sow distrust. The distrust is there,” says Dhillon. “And so all of these kinds of crimes are being prosecuted now for the first time really in volume.” State audits have shown that noncitizen voting is extremely rare, though it does happen. https://t.co/j2tq385kj6 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 18, 2026

Even the tweet from 60 Minutes attempts to push the lie, continuing below the cutoff to conclude that "State audits have shown that noncitizen voting is extremely rare, though it does happen."

But 60 Minutes does not get the last word on this, because the news program has no idea what it's talking about (or worse, knows that it is lying).

Dhillon continued her rebuke on her official X account.

Sending monitors to election polls does not sow distrust in elections—quite the contrary! Tonight on @60Minutes, I explained it is routine for @theJusticeDept to monitor election sites to repair the distrust already present in the system due to voting irregularities. https://t.co/WNAEN31u9j — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 19, 2026

By the way, did everyone notice how some of Dhillon's responses were cut off in the clip above? They were also cut off on the segment that aired.

Dhillon addressed that on her personal X account.

I set some fake news straight on @60Minutes tonight, though as usual they edit out 95% of the answers. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) October 19, 2026

Because, of course, they did. And they think that doesn't "sow mistrust" in the media?

Maybe President Trump needs to sue the network again for blatant and deceptive manipulation of an interview. He won the last time they tried that.

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Dhillon had one final contemptuous word for the fake news program:

Get it straight 🤨! There will be lots of 👀 on this election! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) October 19, 2026

BOOM!

CBS News can lie all it wants, to Weiss's shame. The DOJ is sending monitors across the country to try to stop the cheating that everyone knows is happening, even and especially 60 Minutes and Stahl.

Leslie Stahl is insufferable. What part of illegals voting is Illegal, does she not comprehend? To insinuate the number is so diminutive, not worthy of investigation, shows her agenda. Secondly, 2020 was stolen, Leslie, from We The People & President Trump, thus we demand… — Teagan1776🇺🇸 (@Teagan1776) October 19, 2026

It's that smug look Stahl wears on her face as she attempts to gaslight the one person who cannot be gaslit.

That wicked, wretched hag didn’t even deserve to sit across from you, Harmeet. You’re a class act though — you took the high road anyway. Really well done. Thank you, and thank your whole team of warriors, for fighting for Americans every single day. God bless and protect all of… — Laurie (@one4laurie65) October 19, 2026

Dhillon and her team at DOJ Civil Rights have lawsuits ongoing in nearly every blue state for either outright cases of voter fraud or refusing to hand over their corrupted voter rolls.

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But sure, 60 Minutes. It's "rare."

BINGO. @HarmeetKDhillon takes a big chunk out of @60Minutes and their clown show — nanallen (@70olives) October 19, 2026

Clown shows are actually entertaining. We cannot say the same for 60 Minutes.

Lesley Stahl reminds me of Crazy Eddie’s outside auditors. They missed our entire fraud. Their thinking? The discrepancies were too small to matter. There couldn’t possibly be fraud. That’s how we got away with it for years. The auditors kept looking at the size of the discrepancies instead of asking why they existed. — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) October 19, 2026

They missed it because they wanted to miss it. And, clearly, they still do.

And the claim that it "almost never happens" is as laughable as claiming that Hunter's laptop "couldn't be verified."

“Very very few” that is just not true.



There was an indictment this week in North Carolina that @mattvanswol was in attendance for.



10 people this week and a lot more to come. — Erin Derham Van Swol (@HistoryBoutique) October 19, 2026

💯 8,566 self-declared noncitizens with Virginia voter registrations were canceled from 2023 to mid-June of this year. 1,756 had VOTED, and some voted more than once, for a total of 6,111 illegal ballots cast. And those were just the SELF-attested noncitizens on the DMV or state forms. If the media did their homework as they are SUPPOSED to do, they would find out: — Virginia News Vanguard (@VaNewsVanguard) October 19, 2026

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No wonder Jay "Two Bullets" Jones is terrified of election monitors in Virginia.

It sows fear in the hearts of Democrats because they have trouble winning unless they cheat. — Gary P. Nabhan (@GaryPNabhan) October 19, 2026

That's a bingo!

What's more, 60 Minutes knows it.

WE THE PEOPLE VOTED FOR THIS..WE WANT FAIR N FREE ELECTIONS — Txgirl71 (@Txtrumpgirl2) October 19, 2026

Unlike Democrats, we legally voted for this.

Great appearance, Harmeet. Unfortunately, CBS and 60 Minutes have destroyed the trust of the American people. We all know what CBS and 60 Minutes tried to do to this country. We all watched with our own eyes and heard with our own ears. America should NEVER FORGET WHAT THEY… — Rooftop (@rooftopover) October 19, 2026

I love your bulldog energy. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 19, 2026

So do we.

Secret X Crush. — Forgotten man (fed agent) 🪓 (@LoveHerMo) October 19, 2026

We get that. We might have a little crush of our own.

Thank you Harmeet for all you are doing. — America First! (@WallaceTN) October 19, 2026

And thank you, 60 Minutes, for reminding America again last night that it is not a news organization, but a Democrat propaganda operation.

@60Minutes Good God you people suck. — Derfel (@SaintDerfel) October 19, 2026

They do. They really and truly do.

Unfortunately for 60 Minutes, however, Harmeet Dhillon knows how much they lie, has the receipts to show they're lying, and isn't going to let Leslie Stahl get away with it.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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