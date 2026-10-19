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Harmeet Dhillon Drops the HAMMER on Leslie Stahl's Claim That Election Integrity 'Sows Mistrust'

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 19, 2026 7:40 AM
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Harmeet Dhillon Drops the HAMMER on Leslie Stahl's Claim That Election Integrity 'Sows Mistrust'
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik


We're not sure why Bari Weiss continues to employ Leslie Stahl at CBS News and 60 Minutes. Stahl's most notorious claim to infamy is when she mocked Donald Trump about Hunter Biden's laptop, claiming none of it was real. It was ludicrous even at the time in 2020, but over the ensuing years, it has been revealed to be a case of journalistic malpractice so egregious that Stahl should have been shown the exit door immediately. 

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But Stahl, like that activist (not journalist) she is, has never apologized, let alone resigned in disgrace. Instead, she keeps pushing her propaganda and Democrat Party talking points. 

Last night on 60 Minutes, Stahl had the audacity to claim that any election fraud in America is minuscule, and that enforcing election integrity measures only "sows mistrust" among American voters. 

Up is down, black is white, freedom is slavery. 

Unfortunately for Stahl, she made the mistake of stating these lies to Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who does not suffer fools lightly. 

Watch Dhillon absolutely school Stahl and her demonstrably false claims: 

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Even the tweet from 60 Minutes attempts to push the lie, continuing below the cutoff to conclude that "State audits have shown that noncitizen voting is extremely rare, though it does happen." 

But 60 Minutes does not get the last word on this, because the news program has no idea what it's talking about (or worse, knows that it is lying). 

Dhillon continued her rebuke on her official X account. 

By the way, did everyone notice how some of Dhillon's responses were cut off in the clip above? They were also cut off on the segment that aired. 

Dhillon addressed that on her personal X account. 

Because, of course, they did. And they think that doesn't "sow mistrust" in the media? 

Maybe President Trump needs to sue the network again for blatant and deceptive manipulation of an interview. He won the last time they tried that.

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Dhillon had one final contemptuous word for the fake news program:

BOOM! 

CBS News can lie all it wants, to Weiss's shame. The DOJ is sending monitors across the country to try to stop the cheating that everyone knows is happening, even and especially 60 Minutes and Stahl. 

It's that smug look Stahl wears on her face as she attempts to gaslight the one person who cannot be gaslit.

Dhillon and her team at DOJ Civil Rights have lawsuits ongoing in nearly every blue state for either outright cases of voter fraud or refusing to hand over their corrupted voter rolls. 

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But sure, 60 Minutes. It's "rare."

Clown shows are actually entertaining. We cannot say the same for 60 Minutes. 

They missed it because they wanted to miss it. And, clearly, they still do. 

And the claim that it "almost never happens" is as laughable as claiming that Hunter's laptop "couldn't be verified." 

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No wonder Jay "Two Bullets" Jones is terrified of election monitors in Virginia. 

That's a bingo! 

What's more, 60 Minutes knows it.

Unlike Democrats, we legally voted for this. 

So do we. 

We get that. We might have a little crush of our own.

And thank you, 60 Minutes, for reminding America again last night that it is not a news organization, but a Democrat propaganda operation.

They do. They really and truly do. 

Unfortunately for 60 Minutes, however, Harmeet Dhillon knows how much they lie, has the receipts to show they're lying, and isn't going to let Leslie Stahl get away with it.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 60 MINUTES | CBS NEWS | DOJ | ELECTION INTEGRITY | HARMEET K. DHILLON

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