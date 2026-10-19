Abdul El-Sayed Tried Blaming Mike Rogers for Relative on Terrorist Watch List (Then It Got Awkward)

The campaign of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan has one main strategy as the midterm elections approach: Double down on the lying and denials.

One of those attempts to dodge the truth is to spin away any family connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed's now trying to make any inconvenient associations the fault of his Republican opponent.

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Another example of that is his answer to this question from a reporter about his sister in law on the terrorist watch list:

Reporter: “Your sister in law was on a Terrorist Watch list” Abdul El-Sayed: “Mike Rogers and his Flock camera and his Patriot Act and his surveillance state” https://t.co/tDRk8DsdUi — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 18, 2026

Mike Rogers is the reason his sister-in-law was on the terrorist watch list?

Nice try, Abdul, but no:

It was Obama who put Abdul El Sayed’s sister on a terrorist watch list. He’s so full of shit — Trinity Votes 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@TrinityMustache) October 18, 2026

@Lyleverse @DSA_Watch It happened under Obama (2012) and her lawsuit was unsuccessful. — Cornutus (@Cornutus60AD) October 19, 2026

El-Sayed's lying again? SHOCKER!

@Lyleverse @DSA_Watch Abduls sister: https://t.co/JkxHwjidz2 — Jens Christian (@JensChristianh6) October 18, 2026

The Democrat Senate candidates in Michigan and Texas are working hard to pretend they're not who they really are.

Why is it so difficult for him to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood? This is just weird. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 18, 2026

Just answer the question, lil guy — 👻The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 18, 2026

He never actually answers the questions because he can't or his Senate hopes would be over. Instead El-Sayed's just trying to fool enough voters.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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