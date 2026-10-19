DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Abdul El-Sayed Tried Blaming Mike Rogers for Relative on Terrorist Watch List (Then It Got Awkward)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 19, 2026 1:05 PM
Advertisement
Abdul El-Sayed Tried Blaming Mike Rogers for Relative on Terrorist Watch List (Then It Got Awkward)

The campaign of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan has one main strategy as the midterm elections approach: Double down on the lying and denials. 

One of those attempts to dodge the truth is to spin away any family connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed's now trying to make any inconvenient associations the fault of his Republican opponent. 

Advertisement

Another example of that is his answer to this question from a reporter about his sister in law on the terrorist watch list: 

Mike Rogers is the reason his sister-in-law was on the terrorist watch list? 

Nice try, Abdul, but no: 

El-Sayed's lying again? SHOCKER!

Recommended
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL Sam J.
Advertisement

The Democrat Senate candidates in Michigan and Texas are working hard to pretend they're not who they really are. 

He never actually answers the questions because he can't or his Senate hopes would be over. Instead El-Sayed's just trying to fool enough voters. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | SENATE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL

Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL

Sam J.
'A COUP': DataRepublican Shares DAMNING Internal DSA Transcripts Revealing Plans After 2026 Midterms

'A COUP': DataRepublican Shares DAMNING Internal DSA Transcripts Revealing Plans After 2026 Midterms

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos