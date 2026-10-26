MI Democrat Haley Stevens Comes Out Swinging at Cenk Uygur and His Antisemitic Pro-Abdul El-Sayed Ad

As Twitchy readers know, Cenk Uygur in all of his infinite wisdom (cough cough) released a pro-Abdul El-Sayed ad that is absolutely and without question an antisemitic disaster. In it, a while trash couple is complaining about not being able to afford bananas and eggs for their kids because they're paying to make sure Israel can keep killing Palestinians.

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Yeah.

It's really bad.

SO bad, in fact, that the Community Notes attached to the ad have clearly been written by people who want to make sure that El-Sayed doesn't get blamed for the ad.

It's almost as if Uygur wants Rogers to win.

Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens herself was less than impressed with it, and she came out swinging:

This type of fearmongering about Israel is wrong. It is not a winning strategy for any state. It does nothing to help Michigan Democrats win up and down the ballot in eight days. Do we need to lower costs by building more homes, securing people’s health care, and creating a fairer federal tax code? Yes, we do!! How we do so is not by blaming the high costs of our goods on the only Jewish homeland in the world. I want to see Democrats succeed at every level, and that means keeping our focus on lowering costs for Michigan families and reining in this out-of-control President. — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) October 26, 2026

Post continues:

... fairer federal tax code? Yes, we do!! How we do so is not by blaming the high costs of our goods on the only Jewish homeland in the world. I want to see Democrats succeed at every level, and that means keeping our focus on lowering costs for Michigan families and reining in this out-of-control President.

Fear-mongering about Israel is wrong.

Well, if we're being honest, that's really all Abdul El-Sayed has had in his campaign except for the occasional lie about how he's a doctor and that Trump people are voting for him.

@HaleyforMI @JewishWonk Endorse Rogers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 26, 2026

C'mon, Haley. Endorse Rogers. You can do it.

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Related:

Kristen Welker's Face Shows She Didn't Expect Mike Rogers to Push Back THIS Way and THIS Hard -WATCH

Meet Abdul El-Sayed's 'Conservative Outreach Captain' — He Says All Americans Are IDIOTS (WATCH)

So ... ABOUT That 60 Minutes Sob Story About That POOR Dad Getting Deported? There's WAY MORE to it

Cenk Uygur Lashes OUT After His Antisemitic El-Sayed Ad Blaming ISRAEL for Expensive Eggs Backfires

Harmeet K. Dhillon Has Just ONE WORD for Obama's Wingman Eric Holder THREATENING Her Staff (WATCH)

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