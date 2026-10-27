Abdul El-Sayed Campaign Is Absolutely FREAKING OUT Over Antisemitic Ad That Got a Little TOO Honest

With a week left before Michigan voters head to the polls, a Rebellion PAC ad has helpfully illustrated how some progressive allies think you win a Senate race: by showing a couple at the grocery store who can’t afford eggs because the money has to be set aside “for killing Palestinians.”

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They can't even get bananas because they have to make sure and give their money to Israel.

No, really, that's the ad they put out. An ad even Democrats are condemning.

Haley Stevens, who lost the primary to Abdul El-Sayed, called the spot the wrong kind of fearmongering and noted that blaming the only Jewish state for American grocery bills isn’t exactly a winning strategy.

Van Jones also called the ad out ...

In other words, if Democrats are condemning this ad, you know it's bad and especially bad for Abdul El-Sayed. Forget that they're just saying the quiet part out loud for Elf-Sayed; the honesty is not what his campaign wants out there so close to the election.

The El-Sayed campaign responded with a carefully worded statement declaring the ad unaffiliated, emphasizing their focus on Trump, and adding that “no one speaks for Abdul but himself and his campaign”—a formulation that managed to put daylight between the candidate and the ad while carefully avoiding any actual disagreement with its message.

El-Sayed campaign statement: "This ad is not affiliated in any way with the Abdul for Senate campaign. Abdul is focused on pushing back against Trump’s agenda that is raising prices for Michiganders. No one speaks for Abdul but himself and his campaign." #MISEN — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) October 26, 2026

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

What a disaster, for El-Sayed.

As we said before, if Cenk Uyguy's goal was to actually help Mike Rogers, he succeeded.

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