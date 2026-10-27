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Van Jones and Scott Jennings Agree Pro-Abdul El-Sayed High Grocery Prices Ad Is Antisemitic

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 27, 2026 4:15 AM
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Van Jones and Scott Jennings Agree Pro-Abdul El-Sayed High Grocery Prices Ad Is Antisemitic
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

They're on opposite ends of the political spectrum, but progressive Van Jones and Republican commentator Scott Jennings agree that a recent pro-Abdul El-Sayed ad that blames Jews for high grocery prices is antisemitic. The political spot features two Michiganders saying U.S. support for Israel is why grocery prices are high.

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Watch Democrat Van Jones on CNN blast the ad for Abdul El-Sayed that echoes El-Sayed's words that argue that Americans have to set grocery money "aside for killing Palestinians" because of U.S. aid to Israel.

Jones: "This is an example of anti-Jewish hate, and it should be taken down immediately. And denounce, and by the way, Abdul should denounce this ad immediately."

@ScottJenningsKY adds: "It's economic incoherence wrapped up in anti-Semitism. So it's sort of par for the course. I mean, El-Sayed himself in this campaign has argued we can't have good education in this country because we fund the Iron Dome, which is completely wrong, nuts, economic incoherence. By the way, eggs, like $2.70 a carton, bananas, 40 or 50 cents a pound. It's economic incoherence. It's a lie, but it's all done in service to anti-Semitism. And at the same time, El-Sayed's campaign running ads featuring comments from Tucker Carlson. What is a Jewish Democrat in Michigan supposed to think right now? Why would El-Sayed have to answer these questions? It's a mystery."

Democrats welcoming Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members and admirers into their tent has meant adopting their pro-Palestine messaging. That means blaming Israel and Jews for a myriad of stateside issues. Jones and Jennings on Monday's CNN NewsNight say they know antisemitism when they see it. (WATCH)

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With Abby Phillip going on maternity leave, this is prime time for CNN to try out possible replacements for her.

El-Sayed’s campaign made sure the public knows they didn’t produce or authorize the commercial. But the press release was missing something important.

El-Sayed campaign statement: "This ad is not affiliated in any way with the Abdul for Senate campaign. Abdul is focused on pushing back against Trump’s agenda that is raising prices for Michiganders. No one speaks for Abdul but himself and his campaign."

Don’t hold your breath waiting on that denouncement.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISRAEL | TUCKER CARLSON | SCOTT JENNINGS

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