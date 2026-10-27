Van Jones and Scott Jennings Agree Pro-Abdul El-Sayed High Grocery Prices Ad Is Antisemitic

They're on opposite ends of the political spectrum, but progressive Van Jones and Republican commentator Scott Jennings agree that a recent pro-Abdul El-Sayed ad that blames Jews for high grocery prices is antisemitic. The political spot features two Michiganders saying U.S. support for Israel is why grocery prices are high.

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Watch Democrat Van Jones on CNN blast the ad for Abdul El-Sayed that echoes El-Sayed's words that argue that Americans have to set grocery money "aside for killing Palestinians" because of U.S. aid to Israel. Jones: "This is an example of anti-Jewish hate, and it should be taken down immediately. And denounce, and by the way, Abdul should denounce this ad immediately." @ScottJenningsKY adds: "It's economic incoherence wrapped up in anti-Semitism. So it's sort of par for the course. I mean, El-Sayed himself in this campaign has argued we can't have good education in this country because we fund the Iron Dome, which is completely wrong, nuts, economic incoherence. By the way, eggs, like $2.70 a carton, bananas, 40 or 50 cents a pound. It's economic incoherence. It's a lie, but it's all done in service to anti-Semitism. And at the same time, El-Sayed's campaign running ads featuring comments from Tucker Carlson. What is a Jewish Democrat in Michigan supposed to think right now? Why would El-Sayed have to answer these questions? It's a mystery."

Democrats welcoming Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members and admirers into their tent has meant adopting their pro-Palestine messaging. That means blaming Israel and Jews for a myriad of stateside issues. Jones and Jennings on Monday's CNN NewsNight say they know antisemitism when they see it. (WATCH)

Watch Democrat Van Jones on CNN blast the ad for Abdul El-Sayed that echos El-Sayed's words that argues that Americans have to set grocery money "aside for killing Palestinians" because of U.S. aid to Israel. Jones: "This is an example of anti-Jewish hate, and it should be taken down immediately. And denounce, and by the way, Abdul should denounce this ad immediately." @ScottJenningsKY adds: "It's economic incoherence wrapped up in anti-Semitism. So it's sort of par for the course. I mean, El-Sayed himself in this campaign has argued we can't have good education in this country because we fund the Iron Dome, which is completely wrong, nuts, economic incoherence. By the way, eggs, like $2.70 a carton, bananas, 40 or 50 cents a pound. It's economic incoherence. It's a lie, but it's all done in service to anti-Semitism. And at the same time, El-Sayed's campaign running ads featuring comments from Tucker Carlson. What is a Jewish Democrat in Michigan supposed to think right now? Why would El-Sayed have to answer these questions? It's a mystery." — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2026

It’s crazy when I agree with Van Jones. That says a lot about how far left the Dems have become. — No-Tucker-No 🇺🇸 (@NoTucker_real) October 27, 2026

Smerconish as a host on this program is such a huge upgrade from Abby Philip. Long may it continue — SoccerLimey (@SoccerLimey) October 27, 2026

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Spot on! I like this panel too. Can’t stand Abby Phillips. — Global Nomad (@KRAE_USA) October 27, 2026

With Abby Phillip going on maternity leave, this is prime time for CNN to try out possible replacements for her.

El-Sayed’s campaign made sure the public knows they didn’t produce or authorize the commercial. But the press release was missing something important.

El-Sayed campaign statement: "This ad is not affiliated in any way with the Abdul for Senate campaign. Abdul is focused on pushing back against Trump’s agenda that is raising prices for Michiganders. No one speaks for Abdul but himself and his campaign."

El Sayed's camp distanced themselves but Abdul has not denounced the ad himself — Jeff (@JeffDreyer7) October 27, 2026

The Democratic Party needs to denounce this ad because right now for many people this ad represents who the Democratic Party is.



By the way, AES only said he wasn't the source of this ad, he didn't denounce it. — Petra Meyer 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦✝️ (@petrameyerx) October 27, 2026

Don’t hold your breath waiting on that denouncement.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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