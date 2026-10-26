Van Jones Slams Abdul El-Sayed: Failed to Build Bridges With Jewish and Black Voters

Van Jones has some biting words for Abdul El-Sayed.

🚨CNN Panelist and Democratic Activist Van Jones SLAMS Abdul El-Sayed for his failure to make bridges in Jewish and Black communities across Michigan and notes that hundreds of Rabbis from across America have condemned Abdul’s extremist rhetoric and extremist associations. https://t.co/lEhsFFKQHe — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 26, 2026

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He hasn't 'made bridges' because he hates Jewish people and he wants Black communities to know he sees them as secondary to the needs of Muslim groups. He wants them to recognize their new role in the Democrat Party.

Black and Jewish voters are more Democratic than any other groups. We are waving a giant red flag that says El Sayed is not the direction for our party. — Tyler Harris Gregory 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱 (@TyeGregory) October 26, 2026

The groups that don't seem to care are the Muslim Brotherhood, Abdul El-Sayed, his staff and his supporters. He is signaling he thinks he absolutely is the direction of the new Democrat Party and he doesn't care what the other groups think.

I often disagree with Van Jones but he's honest. Good for him. — Ken Braithwaite (@DStrungk) October 26, 2026

Abdul is gonna lose — FUCKDSA (@FUCKDSA_) October 26, 2026

Your lips to God's gracious ears.

@DemsForMike Mike Rogers and Jocelyn Benson have my vote. Let’s reject extremists on both sides — The Evergreen Guy (@wacentrist) October 26, 2026

October 20-23 likely Black voters in Michigan swinging biggly for @AbdulElSayed https://t.co/22IlkIqTz5 — Corbin Trent (@corbintrent) October 26, 2026

Others believe Van Jones is way off the mark.

@DemsForMike Why would he make head way with the black community? He's a muslim terrorist. He wants you all dead. — $CLEAR (@r_we_clear) October 26, 2026

@DemsForMike It doesn't matter what Abdul does or how much outreach he does , people like van will continue to say this because they want him to lose. — Big Brother General 🫡 (@TurnerFreeman_) October 26, 2026

In general, people who love America want him to lose.

@DemsForMike I usually vote Democrat, but Abdul wants to abolish ICE and push policies that go way too far. On top of that, his campaign is funded by donors connected to radical networks. Too much for me. Voting Rogers. — Keys (@CitadelKeys) October 26, 2026

@DemsForMike Dear Democrats You don’t have to love President Trump to vote for Mike. Voting against Radical Jihadist is the common sense thing to do https://t.co/04Os3oMHXF — Jjule85A (@Jjule85A) October 26, 2026

It's also the most patriotic thing to do.

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