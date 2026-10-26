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Van Jones Slams Abdul El-Sayed: Failed to Build Bridges With Jewish and Black Voters

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 26, 2026 7:00 PM
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Van Jones Slams Abdul El-Sayed: Failed to Build Bridges With Jewish and Black Voters
Townhall Media

Van Jones has some biting words for Abdul El-Sayed. 

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He hasn't 'made bridges' because he hates Jewish people and he wants Black communities to know he sees them as secondary to the needs of Muslim groups. He wants them to recognize their new role in the Democrat Party. 

The groups that don't seem to care are the Muslim Brotherhood, Abdul El-Sayed, his staff and his supporters. He is signaling he thinks he absolutely is the direction of the new Democrat Party and he doesn't care what the other groups think. 

Your lips to God's gracious ears.

Others believe Van Jones is way off the mark. 

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In general, people who love America want him to lose. 

It's also the most patriotic thing to do.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN

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