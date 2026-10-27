BOOM: DHS's James Percival LEVELS 60 Minutes By Sharing Footage From Interview on Illegals They CUT

When 60 Minutes sat down with DHS General Counsel James Percival, the conversation quickly zeroed in on an internal agency document showing that only about 0.5 percent of detainees in the early part of the Trump administration had been accused or convicted of homicide and 1.4 percent of sexual assault — roughly 2 percent combined.

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Anything to make them look bad because TRUMP BAD.

Instead of treating the successful removal of actual murderers and rapists as an obvious public-safety win, or asking why earlier administrations largely left such threats on American streets, the correspondent framed the modest percentage as a problem and pressed whether “everybody else” really needed to face consequences.

Percival’s straightforward reply — that everyone has to follow the law, that lesser offenders often escalate, and that every crime by someone who is not supposed to be in the country is preventable — didn’t make the cut.

Luckily, he's been sharing what they refused to show with X and now we can share it with you.

Watch:

A conversation with @60Minutes on rapists and murderers, which they declined to include. https://t.co/XjUs7uDzj3 — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) October 27, 2026

Gosh, why would they refuse to share this? It's good stuff.

You can kind of see why @60Minutes left stuff like this on the cutting room floor. https://t.co/w5L4jEbdJl — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) October 27, 2026

They need people to think the worst before the midterms.

We know.

“If you are in this country illegally, it is virtually impossible for you to live in this country and not commit additional legal violations—working without authorization, identity theft. There’s a lot of illegality that goes on when you are breaking the law.” @DHSGenCounsel https://t.co/nRN5OSjsfJ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 27, 2026

THIS THIS THIS. ^

I explained the relationship between compassion and justice to @60Minutes https://t.co/6ZlZrNNBN7 — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) October 27, 2026

WATCH WHAT @60Minutes DIDN’T SHOW YOU. Here’s the FULL, uncut interview with @DHSGenCounsel James Percival. https://t.co/RSxxHBDTnF — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 27, 2026

And of course, here's the whole kit and kaboodle ...

Shame on 60 Minutes; Bari Weiss still has a long way to go.

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