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BOOM: DHS's James Percival LEVELS 60 Minutes By Sharing Footage From Interview on Illegals They CUT

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 27, 2026 9:10 AM
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BOOM: DHS's James Percival LEVELS 60 Minutes By Sharing Footage From Interview on Illegals They CUT
Meme

When 60 Minutes sat down with DHS General Counsel James Percival, the conversation quickly zeroed in on an internal agency document showing that only about 0.5 percent of detainees in the early part of the Trump administration had been accused or convicted of homicide and 1.4 percent of sexual assault — roughly 2 percent combined. 

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Anything to make them look bad because TRUMP BAD.

Instead of treating the successful removal of actual murderers and rapists as an obvious public-safety win, or asking why earlier administrations largely left such threats on American streets, the correspondent framed the modest percentage as a problem and pressed whether “everybody else” really needed to face consequences. 

Percival’s straightforward reply — that everyone has to follow the law, that lesser offenders often escalate, and that every crime by someone who is not supposed to be in the country is preventable — didn’t make the cut.

Luckily, he's been sharing what they refused to show with X and now we can share it with you.

Watch:

Gosh, why would they refuse to share this? It's good stuff.

They need people to think the worst before the midterms.

We know.

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THIS THIS THIS. ^

And of course, here's the whole kit and kaboodle ...

Shame on 60 Minutes; Bari Weiss still has a long way to go.

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News Topics 60 MINUTES | BORDER SECURITY | DHS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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