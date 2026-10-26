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DHS Calls Fake News on Illegal Alien Whom Ghana Deported to Mali and Was Featured on 60 Minutes

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 26, 2026 6:00 PM
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DHS Calls Fake News on Illegal Alien Whom Ghana Deported to Mali and Was Featured on 60 Minutes
Meme

As Twitchy reported on Saturday, CBS News' 60 Minutes, which is now "a version of Fox News," according to the very trustworthy Dan Rather, was promoting its story on Moussa Diawara, an illegal immigrant who'd been deported to Ghana, which in turn deported him to his home country of Mali. 60 Minutes seemed very upset that the country of Ghana wasn't obeying a U.S. immigration judge's order that Diawara not be sent back to Mali, where he feared persecution because he's gay (and has a wife and two children).

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60 Minutes is really pushing this story hard—by our count, it has posted video clips from the segment at least 10 times (and CBS News has been posting about the story as well). Meredyth Yoon is an immigration lawyer interviewed in the segment.

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DHS has been busy quoting the 60 Minutes posts and calls the story fake news (fake and gay, to be precise):

The post continues:

… the removal. The contractors do not have visibility into third-country removal arrangements and defaulted to the home country information already in the file, because they are not part of the process that determines or confirms the destination.

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ICE says that 60 Minutes focused on Diawara to the exclusion of other illegal aliens deported to third countries.

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The post continues:

… conduct, felony probation violation, failure to appear, seven counts of assault, two counts of larceny, and three separate arrests for trespassing.

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And 60 Minutes, please stop posting about this poor, persecuted gay man. We don't care, except that he's gone.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 60 MINUTES | FAKE NEWS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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