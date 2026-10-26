DHS Calls Fake News on Illegal Alien Whom Ghana Deported to Mali and Was Featured on 60 Minutes

As Twitchy reported on Saturday, CBS News' 60 Minutes, which is now "a version of Fox News," according to the very trustworthy Dan Rather, was promoting its story on Moussa Diawara, an illegal immigrant who'd been deported to Ghana, which in turn deported him to his home country of Mali. 60 Minutes seemed very upset that the country of Ghana wasn't obeying a U.S. immigration judge's order that Diawara not be sent back to Mali, where he feared persecution because he's gay (and has a wife and two children).

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This illegal alien is @60Minutes poster child for what it claims are wrongful deportations. I pulled his file. His claimed reason for fearing Mali was that he is “gay,” just in case you’re wondering how bad the immigration fraud problem is. — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) October 26, 2026

Fake & Gay! Moussa Diawara, the Malian national featured in this shockingly poorly researched @60Minutes report, now faces allegations of immigration FRAUD after his asylum application surfaced, revealing that he claimed to be a HOMOSEXUAL man who feared persecution in Mali. Read more ⬇️ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

60 Minutes is really pushing this story hard—by our count, it has posted video clips from the segment at least 10 times (and CBS News has been posting about the story as well). Meredyth Yoon is an immigration lawyer interviewed in the segment.

The US is systematically deporting people with refugee protections—including many with deep roots in the US—to countries that are swiftly returning them to countries where judges ruled they cannot be sent. Honored to have contributed to this important story by @60Minutes — Meredyth Yoon (@mereyoon) October 26, 2026

@mereyoon @60Minutes Cut the bullshit. This was a fake asylum claim. Here illegally for 25 years, claimed asylum after he was ordered deported. Falsely claimed to be gay while having a wife and two kids. Distinguish between legitimate claims (South Africans) and outright fraud (most others). — Regulator Jackson (@Regulator_Jack) October 26, 2026

DHS has been busy quoting the 60 Minutes posts and calls the story fake news (fake and gay, to be precise):

FAKE NEWS. The bag tags are not evidence of the removal destination. Aliens are correctly removed to the third country that had agreed to accept them. Those tags were produced by contractors at the detention facility where the aliens were staged, not by the officers executing the removal. The contractors do not have visibility into third-country removal arrangements and defaulted to the home country information already in the file, because they are not part of the process that determines or confirms the destination. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 26, 2026

The post continues:

… the removal. The contractors do not have visibility into third-country removal arrangements and defaulted to the home country information already in the file, because they are not part of the process that determines or confirms the destination.

@DHSgov 60 Minutes is still 60 Minutes — Rowan Scarborough (@RoScarborough) October 26, 2026

@DHSgov @ICEgov Please have 60 minutes prosecuted and shut down — caribbeans Are CRACKKAZ 🇺🇸 (@mondayOVRATED) October 26, 2026

@DHSgov You don’t owe anyone an explanation. He’s lucky he didn’t get dropped on the middle of the ocean. Fuck these people. — Arguing With Myself 🇺🇸 (@DementedDisco) October 26, 2026

@DHSgov 60 Minutes is hot garbage. Deport the illegal criminal to Antarctica for all I care. They broke the law and should have ZERO choice about where they end up. — John Noble (@JPNVZEVT) October 26, 2026

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@DHSgov Is the argument by @60Minutes that ICE should ignore deportation orders by judges and make their own assessment as to the worthiness of the order? — Victor Reeeee (@EmTeaVe) October 26, 2026

@DHSgov Contractor paperwork at a staging facility is not proof of where anyone landed. Check the facts before running the headline. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 26, 2026

@DHSgov So 60 Minutes built a whole segment around a BAG TAG printed by a contractor?? That's the "smoking gun"?? More CBS BULLSHIT. They'll do anything to make removing illegal aliens look like the scandal!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Scott (@cathlabscott) October 26, 2026

@DHSgov They are attempting to say that he is living in fear of persecution. The reality is that he is living life daily, walking around with a cell phone, and setting up long form interviews in public with a nationally syndicated news program. Asylum was never needed. — Uni-fi (@Uni_fi17) October 26, 2026

@DHSgov Isn't this the guy who was cured of his homosexuality by staying in the United States? — iOccupyNigeria (@iOccupyNigeria) October 26, 2026

ICE says that 60 Minutes focused on Diawara to the exclusion of other illegal aliens deported to third countries.

Here’s what 60 minutes left on the cutting room floor, some of the most dangerous and violent criminals we’ve removed to third countries: — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

Abdul Jalloh has prior arrests for rape by force, shooting into an occupied building, delinquency of a minor, possession of a prohibited weapon, malicious bodily injury, felony malicious wounding, drug possession, battery, destruction of property, identity theft, disorderly conduct, felony probation violation, failure to appear, seven counts of assault, two counts of larceny, and three separate arrests for trespassing. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

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The post continues:

… conduct, felony probation violation, failure to appear, seven counts of assault, two counts of larceny, and three separate arrests for trespassing.

Roberto Mosquera-Del Peral, a member of the Latin Kings street gang, has convictions for first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated battery on a police officer, grand theft of a vehicle, aggravated flight/eluding law enforcement, and reckless driving. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

Pheap Rom has prior arrests for assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of an instrument of crime. Rom also has convictions for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

Sithy Yi has convictions for larceny and possession of amphetamine. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

Rafael Angel Lopez-Ocon has three prior arrests for assault, two arrests for assault and battery on a family member, and additional arrests for crimes including burglary of a home, DUI, and driving without a license. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

Yamil Luna-Gutierrez has prior arrests for assault and battery on a family member, destruction of property with intent, and unlawful bodily injury. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

@ICEgov 60 Minutes crying over the cut footage while ICE drops the actual monsters on the table. Dangerous guys don't make good TV. Deport first. Feelings later. — Shawn Meyers (@shawnmeyers90) October 26, 2026

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@ICEgov You don't have to justify a single deportation. We voted for "deport them all." Please keep accelerating. — Wrath Warden (@Wrath_Warden) October 26, 2026

And 60 Minutes, please stop posting about this poor, persecuted gay man. We don't care, except that he's gone.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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