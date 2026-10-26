Dan Rather Weighs in on the Current State of CBS News As Self-Awareness Detectors Come Up Empty

Based on some recent stories from CBS News (specifically from 60 Minutes) you'd think liberals would be a little happier with that network than they were when Bari Weiss took over the helm, but not the notorious Godfather of Fake News, Dan Rather.

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Dan Rather wasn’t familiar with Bari Weiss before she took over as editor-in-chief of CBS News. “You judge a person by what they do, and what she’s done is she’s quickly turned CBS News in the direction of being a version of Fox News, perhaps a little more palatable. But I didn’t know her beforehand, and I don’t know her now. Frankly, we didn’t hear much about her until she was rewarded with many millions of dollars for her company [‘The Free Press’], and then paid to come in and start destroying CBS News.” https://t.co/XaX03YzCod — Variety (@Variety) October 26, 2026

“You judge a person by what they do, and what she’s done is she’s quickly turned CBS News in the direction of being a version of Fox News, perhaps a little more palatable. But I didn’t know her beforehand, and I don’t know her now. Frankly, we didn’t hear much about her until she was rewarded with many millions of dollars for her company [‘The Free Press’], and then paid to come in and start destroying CBS News.”

@Variety Imagine saying this without having actually watched CBS News. For example, watch last night's '60 Minutes.' It's still the same liberal gruel we've seen for decades. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 26, 2026

It's clear that Rather only knows two things: 1) What the narrative about Bari Weiss is supposed to be, and 2) Never remember why he had to stop being the anchor of the CBS Evening News.

https://t.co/UAbxwoO0hl — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) October 26, 2026

Publicly displaying ignorance about someone famous in your own field isn’t a flattering look. — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 26, 2026

Right!?

@Variety Guy that got fired for lying has opinions — jrfromdallas (@DallasNYorker) October 26, 2026

@Variety Hey @Variety --do you guys remember why CBS News fired Dan Rather? — JeffC (@JeffChrz) October 26, 2026

That extreme irony isn't specifically mentioned in the Variety story.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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