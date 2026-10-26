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Dan Rather Weighs in on the Current State of CBS News As Self-Awareness Detectors Come Up Empty

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 26, 2026 4:20 PM
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Dan Rather Weighs in on the Current State of CBS News As Self-Awareness Detectors Come Up Empty
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Based on some recent stories from CBS News (specifically from 60 Minutes) you'd think liberals would be a little happier with that network than they were when Bari Weiss took over the helm, but not the notorious Godfather of Fake News, Dan Rather. 

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“You judge a person by what they do, and what she’s done is she’s quickly turned CBS News in the direction of being a version of Fox News, perhaps a little more palatable. But I didn’t know her beforehand, and I don’t know her now. Frankly, we didn’t hear much about her until she was rewarded with many millions of dollars for her company [‘The Free Press’], and then paid to come in and start destroying CBS News.”

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It's clear that Rather only knows two things: 1) What the narrative about Bari Weiss is supposed to be, and 2) Never remember why he had to stop being the anchor of the CBS Evening News. 

Right!?

That extreme irony isn't specifically mentioned in the Variety story. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 60 MINUTES | BARI WEISS | CBS NEWS | FAKE NEWS | FOX NEWS

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