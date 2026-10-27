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Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta Share a Laugh Over Investigating and Trying Tiffany and Barron Trump

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 27, 2026 3:35 AM
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Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta Share a Laugh Over Investigating and Trying Tiffany and Barron Trump
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Democrats have been running on a midterm platform of going after President Donald Trump and everyone in his orbit if they retake power in the House and Senate. According to loony leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch, that ‘orbit’ includes all of Trump’s children, including Tiffany and Barron. She was recently openly fantasizing about taking them to trial.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Jennifer Welch calls for Barron and Tiffany Trump to face "TRIALS"💥

For what? Welch didn't even mention any reasons Trump's 2 youngest children should be put on trial.

Jim Acosta and the audience ate it up, applauding Welch's call for lawfare.

Welch and Acosta also shared a laugh over potentially imprisoning Trump's children.

Welch said she's hoping Trump's children could ultimately have all of their money stripped from them after being put on trial.

This moment exemplifies the Left's lust for retribution.

Here is what they will try to do if they win the Midterms.

The Democrat closing message is pure vengeance.

How does persecuting Barron and Tiffany Trump improve Americans' lives?

Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta thinks Welch is on to something with her plan to investigate and try Trump family members for totally made-up reasons. Insane. (WATCH)

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Trump has completely broken her and millions of other Democrats.

Posters struggled to come up with any legitimate reasons to drag Barron and Tiffany Trump before a judge and jury. Hey, creature, leave them kids alone!

Just remember that what you see on that stage is who Acosta was for years behind a CNN microphone.

Commenters were quick to compare Welch and her hate-filled fanaticism to authoritarians of the past.

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Because they are.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | JIM ACOSTA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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