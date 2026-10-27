Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta Share a Laugh Over Investigating and Trying Tiffany and Barron Trump

Democrats have been running on a midterm platform of going after President Donald Trump and everyone in his orbit if they retake power in the House and Senate. According to loony leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch, that ‘orbit’ includes all of Trump’s children, including Tiffany and Barron. She was recently openly fantasizing about taking them to trial.

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Jennifer Welch calls for Barron and Tiffany Trump to face "TRIALS"💥 For what? Welch didn't even mention any reasons Trump's 2 youngest children should be put on trial. Jim Acosta and the audience ate it up, applauding Welch's call for lawfare. Welch and Acosta also shared a laugh over potentially imprisoning Trump's children. Welch said she's hoping Trump's children could ultimately have all of their money stripped from them after being put on trial. This moment exemplifies the Left's lust for retribution. Here is what they will try to do if they win the Midterms. The Democrat closing message is pure vengeance. How does persecuting Barron and Tiffany Trump improve Americans' lives?

Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta thinks Welch is on to something with her plan to investigate and try Trump family members for totally made-up reasons. Insane. (WATCH)

💥NEW: Jennifer Welch calls for Barron and Tiffany Trump to face "TRIALS"💥 For what? Welch didn't even mention any reasons Trump's 2 youngest children should be put on trial. Jim Acosta and the audience ate it up, applauding Welch's call for lawfare. Welch and Acosta also shared a laugh over potentially imprisoning Trump's children. Welch said she's hoping Trump's children could ultimately have all of their money stripped from them after being put on trial. This moment exemplifies the Left's lust for retribution. Here is what they will try to do if they win the Midterms. The Democrat closing message is pure vengeance. How does persecuting Barron and Tiffany Trump improve Americans' lives? — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 26, 2026

That plastic face demon is a real piece of work. Honestly never heard of her until this year. — Burke (@BitsofBurke) October 26, 2026

Did you hear her gleeful laugh about locking them up? The lady is just a freaking nut job. — DJGJ DJGJ (@DjgjD66627) October 27, 2026

Trump has completely broken her and millions of other Democrats.

Posters struggled to come up with any legitimate reasons to drag Barron and Tiffany Trump before a judge and jury. Hey, creature, leave them kids alone!

It is not even retribution. They are not even remotely involved in politics. — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) October 26, 2026

Who else does she want to investstigate? Only her political opponents children? She sounds like a completely rabid totalitarian. — TR (@Tesslru) October 27, 2026

Look at “I’m a real journalist” Acosta throwing his head back like a schoolgirl when discussing weaponizing lawfare against the presidents children it even involved in politics!! — Mike (@michaeljashmore) October 27, 2026

Just remember that what you see on that stage is who Acosta was for years behind a CNN microphone.

Commenters were quick to compare Welch and her hate-filled fanaticism to authoritarians of the past.

I couldn’t be in the same room with someone like her. She’s such a negative, possessed person. She has an obsession that has formed a hate group of complete mental derangement with gaslighting.

Feeds their illness as well as hers. — Becca55@74 (@Becca7455) October 27, 2026

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She’s got to be some sort of reincarnated Nazi. What a horror show! She’d have us all in concentration camps if given a chance. Thank goodness she’s just an ignorant, obnoxious, & hideous loudmouth. — BB WFB WI (@WiWfbMBA) October 27, 2026

They just can't resist that authoritarian impulse. — Austin VO Guy (@AustinVOGuy) October 27, 2026

The Dems keep talking about persecuting future young Republicans entering politics and now going after Republican politicians children… They literally sound more and more like communists every day. — MSN (@nabs7896) October 27, 2026

Because they are.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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