Cenk Uygur Takes UNHINGED to a Whole New Level Shrieking DEFAMATION at CNN and We Are Here FOR IT

As Twitchy readers know, Cenk Uygur really stepped in it with his shiny new antisemitic ad where two trashy white people at the grocery store complain that they can't buy eggs or bananas because they have to keep giving Israel money to kill Palenstians.

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If you haven't seen this you likely think we're making a joke ... but we're not. To be fair, the ad should be a joke and is something you'd see on SNL if they still did anything funny, but we digress.

Welp, Uygur is not happy about the ad's reception, especially by people on the Left and on CNN itself, who went after him for the nasty ad.

Well, not him specifically, which is why his screeching about defamation is sad and funny at the same time.

This is clearly defamatory. Is it @CNN policy to viciously smear someone and not allow them a defense? Do I get to say my piece on your air to counter this defamation or are you giving up any pretenses of objectivity? — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 27, 2026

Huh?

I'm tired of these news actors trying to bully the whole country into silence. Two-thirds of the country hold my view on Israel - and they just called all of us antisemites. They are literally saying if you complain about giving your money to Israel, we'll call you bigots and try to ruin your reputation in front of a national audience. And they think this is normal. No, it's thuggery. And it's deeply offensive to the great majority of Americans who no longer want to give our money for a genocide. Now, we're going to be called names on television, just because we're good moral people opposed to the massacres we've seen with our own eyes? We're going to be chided like children and reprimanded for not giving billions in bombs to drop on kids in Gaza? When do we get to be offended? All of these people on television defended this grotesque genocide and they have the temerity to lecture us about morals?! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 27, 2026

Post continues:

... and try to ruin your reputation in front of a national audience. And they think this is normal. No, it's thuggery. And it's deeply offensive to the great majority of Americans who no longer want to give our money for a genocide. Now, we're going to be called names on television, just because we're good moral people opposed to the massacres we've seen with our own eyes? We're going to be chided like children and reprimanded for not giving billions in bombs to drop on kids in Gaza? When do we get to be offended? All of these people on television defended this grotesque genocide and they have the temerity to lecture us about morals?!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

He mad.

It's defamatory if they never mentioned your name? Please. You're allowed to run your idiotic, antisemitic ad, and people are allowed to criticize it. Put your big boy pants on. https://t.co/1EsHtBgLVS — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 27, 2026

Yeah. People criticizing the ad are defaming Cenk.

They're just pointing out how stupid it is, not to mention how damaging it has already been to El-Sayed and his campaign.

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