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Toothbrush Troll David Leavitt Asks If Elon Musk Just Made Death Threats to Congress Members

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 22, 2026 6:00 PM
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Toothbrush Troll David Leavitt Asks If Elon Musk Just Made Death Threats to Congress Members
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As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Elon Derangement Syndrome was raging after The Wall Street Journal claimed that Elon Musk had slowed internet speeds to Ukraine, blindsiding the military, even though Musk controls Starlink, not Starfield, a military-grade satellite internet service that is owned and operated by the U.S. government. The Pentagon controls Starfield. Kara Swisher said on a podcast that Musk might be in jail right now if Kamala Harris were in office and that “he knows what’s coming” if Democrats take back power.

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Politico ran a story on Wednesday saying that Democratic gavels were coming for Musk, to which he responded:

David Leavitt, who claims in his X bio to be an award-winning multimedia journalist but is best known for calling the police on a Target manager who refused to sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny, asked if Musk had just made a death threat to multiple members of Congress.

Keep in mind, Leavitt also asked in 2024 if Musk was inciting gun violence when he used a gun emoji in a post, and claimed in 2022 that if Musk purchased Twitter, "it could result in World War 3 and the destruction of our planet."

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This is his shtick. We'd like to see all of these awards he's won, since we only know him as the toothbrush guy.

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News Topics ELON MUSK | POLITICO

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