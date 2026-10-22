Toothbrush Troll David Leavitt Asks If Elon Musk Just Made Death Threats to Congress Members

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Elon Derangement Syndrome was raging after The Wall Street Journal claimed that Elon Musk had slowed internet speeds to Ukraine, blindsiding the military, even though Musk controls Starlink, not Starfield, a military-grade satellite internet service that is owned and operated by the U.S. government. The Pentagon controls Starfield. Kara Swisher said on a podcast that Musk might be in jail right now if Kamala Harris were in office and that “he knows what’s coming” if Democrats take back power.

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Politico ran a story on Wednesday saying that Democratic gavels were coming for Musk, to which he responded:

Live by the sword, die by the sword. Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2026

David Leavitt, who claims in his X bio to be an award-winning multimedia journalist but is best known for calling the police on a Target manager who refused to sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny, asked if Musk had just made a death threat to multiple members of Congress.

Did Elon Musk just make death threats to multiple members of Congress? https://t.co/oZxqkjUIek — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@DavidLeavitt) October 21, 2026

Keep in mind, Leavitt also asked in 2024 if Musk was inciting gun violence when he used a gun emoji in a post, and claimed in 2022 that if Musk purchased Twitter, "it could result in World War 3 and the destruction of our planet."

@DavidLeavitt No. Homo. — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) October 21, 2026

@DavidLeavitt He threatened to buy a toothbrush. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 22, 2026

@DavidLeavitt So Democrats say they’re coming for him and that’s OK with you. Then he says he’s coming right back and it’s a “death threat to Congress”? You absolute clown. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) October 22, 2026

@DavidLeavitt I don't think he meant there would be an actual sword fight on Capitol Hill. — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) October 22, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @wiredfor83db That’s a bit dramatic, David. — Mabel (@MabelisStable) October 21, 2026

@DavidLeavitt Nope. He put them on notice that if they attack him, he will investigate them. Stop being an overly dramatic soy-leaker. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) October 22, 2026

@DavidLeavitt Did @DavidLeavitt just intentionally mischaracterize @elonmusk’s use of a common rhetorical phrase? Yes, yes he did. — Andrew Wittmer (@wittmer0313) October 21, 2026

@DavidLeavitt Who gave you your awards? You're obviously not a real journalist, and you're working for hack companies. Sorry if the truth hurts. But pretending Elon made a threat should be in the comic section. — MusicalComposer (@MusicalComposr) October 21, 2026

@DavidLeavitt No. He just said what all of us are thinking when we are over the target. — Cliff Maloney (@Maloney) October 22, 2026

@DavidLeavitt Yea @elonmusk is gonna run amok samurai style through Congress, you blithering dolt. https://t.co/v865P679Dh — Jayroo (@jayroo69) October 21, 2026

@DavidLeavitt No, you stupid liar. Of course, you're the idiot who called 911 because you misunderstood an electronic price tag at Target. So it's possible you just don't understand English. — Calvin Dodge (@caldodge) October 21, 2026

@DavidLeavitt I could see how simpletons might read it that way — Charles Heard (@chuckheard2) October 22, 2026

@DavidLeavitt You're the doofus who tried to ruin a Target employee because of a mistaken price tag, right? Well, this is a phrase from the Bible that is common in English. Perhaps use a search engine if you're confused. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) October 22, 2026

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@DavidLeavitt It’s about lawfare toothbrush dipshit. Only you would be this dumb. Go brush your teeth. — Ake Vang (@Ake_Vang) October 21, 2026

@DavidLeavitt No he said if they go hyperfascist on him like they’re threatening to, he’ll destroy them before they even get started. We don’t do fascism in this country. Try it. See what happens. That’s all he’s saying. — 2Slick (@2Slick) October 21, 2026

@DavidLeavitt Let’s ignore the fact that fascist Democrats are threatening him. You’re a clown. — Link Bass (@LinkBass1) October 22, 2026

@DavidLeavitt No, he used a religious metaphor, stupid. — Jay P. Knight ∴ (@JayPKnight4554) October 21, 2026

@DavidLeavitt You’re seriously retarded — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) October 21, 2026

This is his shtick. We'd like to see all of these awards he's won, since we only know him as the toothbrush guy.

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