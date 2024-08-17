Target Toothbrush Hack David Leavitt Thinks Elon Musk Is 'Inciting Gun Violence' With Gun Emoji Post

Y'all remember David Leavitt, right? He's the jerkwad who tried to get a Target employee fired a few years ago because she wouldn't sell him a display toothbrush for practically nothing. He's been just as insufferable between then and now, and this is yet another example of his absolute hackery:

Clutch those pearls, David.

You have a rainbow emoji. Are you inciting anal sex? — Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) August 16, 2024

You knew someone was going to go there.

Jesus dude. All you do is literally cry all day about s**t. Fkn hall monitor crybaby. I bet you had it rough in school. — Agent 86 (@SMAUGGTHEDRAGON) August 16, 2024

There's a 100% chance David was the kid who reminded the teacher to assign homework, and tattled on his classmates.

Sure, and I’m inciting shark attacks.



🦈🦈🦈 — RhodyTheRooster (@RhodyRedRooster) August 16, 2024

You monster. LOL.

Nope, he’s referring to a movie starring the same guy who plays the character that plays Elon in Iron Man. — Maurice (@maurice_lippy) August 16, 2024

Yeah, it's literally a reference to 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' -- the 2005 Shane Black movie starring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer.

The X legal team seems to feel comfortable with how this will play out at a Senate hearing. — Bluebird pooped an X (@bluebirdpoopies) August 16, 2024

It's our understanding Elon has lawyers approve everything he posts, so it'll hold up.

It’s ok to be this dumb, but you don’t have to post something idiotic like this and leave no doubt. — The Happy Curmudgeon (@devotedapostate) August 17, 2024

There's zero doubt David is a moron.

You're an idiot.



Go shop for another toothbrush. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 17, 2024

Target employees everywhere should be on high alert.

It’s a reference to a movie title: kiss kiss bang bang.



That’s exactly the kind of dumb thing I would expect of a guy who embarrassed himself trying to scam target for a cheap toothbrush https://t.co/ax2Ehv22Bs — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 17, 2024

It's completely on-brand for Leavitt.

No, but you’re certainly stirring up irrational emotions among the easily manipulated. https://t.co/sv1RybvYW5 — 🔫UR a Smart Ass, Carl🔫 (@Ur_a_Smartass_C) August 17, 2024

That's his thing.

Look I’m inciting a pencil attack ✏️✏️ https://t.co/qhySBedNhD — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) August 17, 2024

LOL.

You weren't shoved into enough lockers as a kid and it shows. https://t.co/dt5nQQ8D8W — The Libertarian Trap (@LibertarianTrap) August 17, 2024

Ouch.

This is an idiot. Don’t be an idiot. https://t.co/mURj8SiQfn — StormnNorm ن (@stormnnorm) August 16, 2024

Solid advice.