Daily Mail Gets WRECKED by Brutal Community Note on Slimy Simone Biles Story
Did Kamala Write This? Politico Says Harris' Early Lessons About the Border Are...
FREEDOM IS COMING! GOP House Judiciary Committee Pushes Back on Thierry Breton's Letter...
Remember This 2019 Video the Next Time Kamala Harris Says TRUMP Is a...
SCOTUS Lands Big Blow on Harris-Biden Title IX Rewrite
Ninth Circuit Hands California Gun Owners a Win, Reinstates Injunction Against One-Gun-per...
'4 Days Apart'! Spot the Difference in These Headlines About Child Tax Credit...
We're NOT Doing This Again! AP Gets Ratioed Into ORBIT for Asking If...
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: After Oct 7 Attacks NYT Reporter Doxxed...
'NOTHING Is Free': Greg Gutfeld Takes a Hammer (and Sickle) to Kamala Harris'...
Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance...
The Two-Tier Justice System Strikes Again
RIP Science: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Feelings, Not Chromosomes Determine Gender
Where's the Momentum? Kamala Harris' North Carolina Campaign Event Is Light on Attendees

Target Toothbrush Hack David Leavitt Thinks Elon Musk Is 'Inciting Gun Violence' With Gun Emoji Post

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 17, 2024
Twitter

Y'all remember David Leavitt, right? He's the jerkwad who tried to get a Target employee fired a few years ago because she wouldn't sell him a display toothbrush for practically nothing. He's been just as insufferable between then and now, and this is yet another example of his absolute hackery:

Advertisement

Clutch those pearls, David.

You knew someone was going to go there.

There's a 100% chance David was the kid who reminded the teacher to assign homework, and tattled on his classmates.

You monster. LOL.

Yeah, it's literally a reference to 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' -- the 2005 Shane Black movie starring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer.

It's our understanding Elon has lawyers approve everything he posts, so it'll hold up.

Recommended

Daily Mail Gets WRECKED by Brutal Community Note on Slimy Simone Biles Story
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There's zero doubt David is a moron.

Target employees everywhere should be on high alert.

It's completely on-brand for Leavitt.

That's his thing.

LOL.

Ouch.

Solid advice.

Tags: ELON MUSK EMOJI GUN TARGET DAVID LEAVITT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Daily Mail Gets WRECKED by Brutal Community Note on Slimy Simone Biles Story
Amy Curtis
FREEDOM IS COMING! GOP House Judiciary Committee Pushes Back on Thierry Breton's Letter to Elon Musk
Amy Curtis
'NOTHING Is Free': Greg Gutfeld Takes a Hammer (and Sickle) to Kamala Harris' Economic Insanity
Doug P.
Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance Over How He Walks His Pup
Amy Curtis
'4 Days Apart'! Spot the Difference in These Headlines About Child Tax Credit Proposals
Doug P.
Did Kamala Write This? Politico Says Harris' Early Lessons About the Border Are Paying Off Now
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Daily Mail Gets WRECKED by Brutal Community Note on Slimy Simone Biles Story Amy Curtis
Advertisement