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There’s a Movement for the Next Democrat Administration to Seize SpaceX, Starlink From Elon Musk

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 21, 2026 8:00 PM
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There’s a Movement for the Next Democrat Administration to Seize SpaceX, Starlink From Elon Musk
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The pitchforks are out (again) for Elon Musk on Wednesday, after a Wall Street Journal story claimed Musk ordered the throttling of "a military-grade version" (you'll be hearing that a lot) of Starlink in Ukraine, sparking panic in Kyiv.

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It's unclear why the man who provided free Starlink internet access to Ukraine at the start of its war with Russia would do this. And keep in mind that when they say "military-grade version of Starlink," they're not talking about Starlink … they're talking about Starshield.

Of course, CNN's Kaitlan Collins picked up on the story and talked to Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who says Musk likely violated the law if he did indeed throttle Starshield speeds. 

The post continues:

… a very, very serious matter. It cannot be glossed over."

Read Collins' post again: "…if Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of Starlink in Ukraine." Wrong.

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This story is new to The Wall Street Journal, but it's not new. A week ago, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Musk for his continued support:

Musk made it clear at the time that he doesn't run Starshield, which is owned and controlled by the U.S. government.

The post continues:

… and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday:

Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink relied on by Ukraine, a decision that sparked panic in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration, U.S. officials and people familiar with the matter said.

Are these people also familiar with the fact that Musk does not control Starshield? In either case, the incident has sparked new interest in the next Democrat administration nationalizing Starlink and SpaceX as well.

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Last week, Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell said that Musk was turning her into a communist and said her colleague at The Bulwark, Jonathan V. Last, thinks we should nationalize Starlink and SpaceX.

It's a (bad) idea we've seen cropping up more and more.

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Nothing would kill space exploration faster than nationalizing SpaceX.

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The communists are getting bold, seeing all of their Democratic Socialist candidates win their primaries. Communists can't build anything; all they can do is destroy.

Meanwhile, Musk is sitting back and inventing flying cars. Maybe we should nationalize Tesla too to stop further innovation.

Oh great, look who's demanding Congressional oversight now:

Sounds very fascist.

***

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News Topics ELON MUSK | SPACEX | UKRAINE

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