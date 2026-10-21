There’s a Movement for the Next Democrat Administration to Seize SpaceX, Starlink From Elon Musk

The pitchforks are out (again) for Elon Musk on Wednesday, after a Wall Street Journal story claimed Musk ordered the throttling of "a military-grade version" (you'll be hearing that a lot) of Starlink in Ukraine, sparking panic in Kyiv.

Advertisement

Incredible scoop by my @WSJ colleagues: Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink relied on by Ukraine, a decision that sparked panic in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration. https://t.co/yvd8Xlgxe0 — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) October 20, 2026

It's unclear why the man who provided free Starlink internet access to Ukraine at the start of its war with Russia would do this. And keep in mind that when they say "military-grade version of Starlink," they're not talking about Starlink … they're talking about Starshield.

Of course, CNN's Kaitlan Collins picked up on the story and talked to Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who says Musk likely violated the law if he did indeed throttle Starshield speeds.

GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick says if Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of Starlink in Ukraine, "that is likely a violation of the law." "We've gotta investigate...We've got to call the witnesses, got to bring them in, put them under oath, and get to the bottom of it. Because this is this is a very, very serious matter. It cannot be glossed over." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 21, 2026

The post continues:

… a very, very serious matter. It cannot be glossed over."

Read Collins' post again: "…if Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of Starlink in Ukraine." Wrong.

@kaitlancollins Hey @JacquiHeinrich why don't you put a leash on your dumb ass husband and then teach him the difference between Starlink and Starshield. Holy Hell I thought you knew better! — Gary P Jackson #Conservative (@gary4205) October 21, 2026

This story is new to The Wall Street Journal, but it's not new. A week ago, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Musk for his continued support:

Starlink connectivity at speeds of up to 160 km/h is being restored. Removing Starshield’s speed limit entirely is now critical for Ukraine’s defense. Thank you, @elonmusk. We hope for your continued support. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) October 14, 2026

Musk made it clear at the time that he doesn't run Starshield, which is owned and controlled by the U.S. government.

Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS. Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. Usage of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2026

The post continues:

… and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday:

Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink relied on by Ukraine, a decision that sparked panic in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration, U.S. officials and people familiar with the matter said.

Are these people also familiar with the fact that Musk does not control Starshield? In either case, the incident has sparked new interest in the next Democrat administration nationalizing Starlink and SpaceX as well.

Advertisement

Welp I guess that means the next Democrat president has no choice but to seize Starlink and SpaceX from Elon. He obviously can’t be trusted to manage those companies since his allegiance is NOT with the USA. — usurp tha chef (@usurpthachef) October 20, 2026

@usurpthachef Ukraine isn't the USA and Starlink isn't Starshield. Fuck all the way off. — Booplesnoot (@TheBooplesnoot) October 21, 2026

Last week, Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell said that Musk was turning her into a communist and said her colleague at The Bulwark, Jonathan V. Last, thinks we should nationalize Starlink and SpaceX.

Sarah Longwell: Elon Musk is turning me into a communist I want to tax his wealth because he has too much. JVL has this theory that we should nationalize SpaceX and Starlink. I don't like nationalizing private companies—that's not for me. But, then... https://t.co/aREscUCeOE — Clipping Wings (@ClippingWings) October 13, 2026

It's a (bad) idea we've seen cropping up more and more.

I believe, the Democrat who occupies the Oval Office in 2029 needs to 'nationalize' Starlink. No private individual should have this much power. — Lawrence Goldman (@Sabra_Security) October 21, 2026

I support nationalizing SpaceX when we take our country back. And I don't care if you think that's communist. What we have seen tonight is a historical moral crime. — Mike Brock🇺🇸 (@brockm) October 14, 2026

@brockm This is one of the stupidest things I've read on the internet. — Tater (@taternuggets) October 16, 2026

@brockm It is communist. So is imposing your own "morality". — Gilbert's Kennel (@j_radway) October 14, 2026

Advertisement

@brockm "I support killing this succulent goose that keeps laying golden eggs, think of the delicious meat we could all have" — Brotherhood (@DiggingInTheDi1) October 16, 2026

@brockm Starshield ≠ Starlink, you dumb fuck. — phil beisel (@pbeisel) October 15, 2026

@brockm https://t.co/9vxkJHd0IH — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) October 16, 2026

@brockm Why not build your own company? Why do you feel the need to steal someone else's? — Asher Hopp (@AsherHopp) October 14, 2026

@brockm I support putting communists who want to nationalize private property in prison. — Zombie (@Zombieshoot) October 14, 2026

@brockm Nationalizing SpaceX would be the perfect way to stop it from innovating and making it a federal budget nightmare. — The Old Maestro (@IronHorseFeathe) October 14, 2026

Nothing would kill space exploration faster than nationalizing SpaceX.

@brockm Are you suggesting the seizing of the means of rocket production and space travel? How very communist of you. — The Wasatch Bawler (@BTwit54) October 14, 2026

@brockm Exhibit A: Why leftists should never be in power again. — Jon (@Jon83989650) October 14, 2026

@brockm I don't think that's communist, it IS communist. Small minded people like you don't need to be near the levers of power in this country. — Jack Bravo (@JackBravo365) October 14, 2026

@brockm You realize that what we saw tonight was the US government deciding to limit starshield in Ukraine and it has nothing to do with Elon? What is wrong with everyone today? It's like all of you recieved the same directive to misinform everyone during the night — Beneficial Lobster (@sellthedip6) October 14, 2026

Advertisement

@brockm Starlink <> Starshield. Research before posting and looking like a moron. — Hey Jay (@JJeffrey100) October 14, 2026

@brockm We live in a capitalist nation. Go build your own satellites and give them to Ukraine. If you don’t have the capital to start, feel free to go volunteer for the Ukrainian army. Free will. Exercise it. — North in the South (@Dsl429) October 14, 2026

The communists are getting bold, seeing all of their Democratic Socialist candidates win their primaries. Communists can't build anything; all they can do is destroy.

Meanwhile, Musk is sitting back and inventing flying cars. Maybe we should nationalize Tesla too to stop further innovation.

Oh great, look who's demanding Congressional oversight now:

Congress must pursue oversight of Elon Musk. https://t.co/0PBWcODAm2 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 20, 2026

@RepJayapal You don’t get oversight of citizens. Who do you think you are? — Bobby Gen-X Original (@roadsterbobby) October 20, 2026

Sounds very fascist.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.