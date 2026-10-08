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CNN Fact-Checker Again Calls Out Lefty Liars (One in Particular) Over Trump's Warnings About Iran

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 08, 2026 9:50 AM
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CNN Fact-Checker Again Calls Out Lefty Liars (One in Particular) Over Trump's Warnings About Iran
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Yesterday, President Trump repeated his warnings about the need to keep the Iranian regime from ever having a nuclear weapon, and said that temporarily high gas prices were a small price to pay in order to ensure that happens. 

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The first time Trump delivered that warning the Democrats and their allies in the media twisted and clipped the remarks to try to make it sound like an invitation to Iran to nuke San Diego and Los Angeles.

In the latest comments from Trump, some outlets are correctly framing what was actually said, such as CBS News. 

"We're not going to let that happen."

Once again, however, the dishonest narrative clippers for the Democrats were doing their thing, especially this guy: 

That's how it starts, and then of course the intent is for it to be picked up by other Democrats, which is of course what again happened: 

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The Democrats have nothing but lies and distortions.

They certainly seem to think so.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who was among those calling out the first round of lies from the Left about what Trump said, posted that this time Trump's remarks are being taken even more out of context. 

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There's a reason Rupar is so dishonest and engages in lies by omission: It pays off in clicks from the TDS crowd and then gets more traction because the DNC and others on the Left help spread it around. 

That's why Rupar is intentionally dishonest and obviously the Democrats appreciate the effort. 

*****

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News Topics AARON RUPAR | CBS NEWS | DNC | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN

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