CNN Fact-Checker Again Calls Out Lefty Liars (One in Particular) Over Trump's Warnings About Iran

Yesterday, President Trump repeated his warnings about the need to keep the Iranian regime from ever having a nuclear weapon, and said that temporarily high gas prices were a small price to pay in order to ensure that happens.

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The first time Trump delivered that warning the Democrats and their allies in the media twisted and clipped the remarks to try to make it sound like an invitation to Iran to nuke San Diego and Los Angeles.

In the latest comments from Trump, some outlets are correctly framing what was actually said, such as CBS News.

President Trump said Wednesday that he would not allow Iran to strike Los Angeles or San Diego, addressing controversial remarks he made earlier this week about the possibility of attacks on the two cities. Speaking at a midterm rally in San Antonio, Trump warned that such an attack would cause widespread devastation. “We're not going to let that happen. We protect our cities. We protect our country,” he said. — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2026

"We're not going to let that happen."

Once again, however, the dishonest narrative clippers for the Democrats were doing their thing, especially this guy:

Trump: "Let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles on the way. You want to see a horror show? Let them hit San Diego. Let them hit Los Angeles. You want to see some bad things happen?" https://t.co/K4VRzrIF6s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2026

That's how it starts, and then of course the intent is for it to be picked up by other Democrats, which is of course what again happened:

Trump just said it again: Let Iran hit Los Angeles or San Diego. Disgusting and dangerous. End the war and hold him accountable. — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 8, 2026

The Democrats have nothing but lies and distortions.

I understand why Democrats think their voters are stupid — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 8, 2026

They certainly seem to think so.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who was among those calling out the first round of lies from the Left about what Trump said, posted that this time Trump's remarks are being taken even more out of context.

I see some people treating this post as evidence Trump wasn't taken out of context in the previous speech. In fact, this post even *more* obviously takes him out of context. This time, Trump said right after this comment, "We're not gonna let that happen. We protect our cities, we protect our country." (Rupar's post includes that comment, but the caption doesn't). And right before this comment, Trump was talking about how oil prices are not as high as people thought the war would send them. In other words, he was, as he has on previous occasions, contrasting the big damage Iran could (supposedly) do to cities with a nuclear weapon with the (supposedly) minimal harm of the war. Here are the full relevant remarks. (Critics are free to call them inappropriate, but people should see the entire monologue.) "And just as I promised, I am ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon...Never. They know that. They know that. And we'll be out of there soon. And you watch those oil prices come down like a rock, and watch everything; everything else is coming down. Oil is coming down. You know, we pay less than oil, and we did that whole thing with - because that was a big operation that should have been done by past presidents for many years. It should have been done, but nobody wanted to take it on. We had no choice. Because we can't let them have a nuclear weapon. And I'll tell you what. Oil: a little more, maybe more than a little, but a lot of people thought it'd be 3, 4, 5 times that. When I went in, I thought it could be much higher than that. But we are paying less than under the Biden administration; he didn't do anything. He gave you the highest inflation in history. He didn't do anything. But you want to see trauma? You want to see problems? And I said it the other day: Let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles. On the way - let them hit - you want to see a horror show? You want to see problems? Let them hit San Diego. Let them hit Los Angeles. And you want to see some bad things happen, you want to see a country that would be in freefall. We're not going to let that happen. We protect our cities, we protect our country. We're not letting that happen. And they'd use it too. They'd use it. They would use it." https://t.co/UVHAmtNh0j — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2026

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There's a reason Rupar is so dishonest and engages in lies by omission: It pays off in clicks from the TDS crowd and then gets more traction because the DNC and others on the Left help spread it around.

Another prominent clipper of Trump's remarks, @Acyn, included the "we're not letting that happen" quote in his caption. Coincidentally or not, his post has 74,000 views to the 415,000 views on the Rupar post that doesn't include that quote in the caption. https://t.co/EcpvxPJg34 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2026

The view count at my bedtime: 144,500 on a post whose caption includes Trump saying "We're not letting that happen" 1,500,000 on a post whose video includes that Trump comment but whose caption leaves it out https://t.co/TFaeQWBG7o — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2026

That's why Rupar is intentionally dishonest and obviously the Democrats appreciate the effort.

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