Kaitlan Collins Gets Alerted That CNN's Fact-Checker Already Answered Her Question for Trump

The bogus Democrat narratives about Trump are tiresome but keep coming on an almost daily basis. The latest doozy is basically that Trump invited Iran to nuke San Diego and Los Angeles.

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In reality the left's "Trump said U.S. cities getting nuked by Iran would be a small price to pay" isn't that at all and is just more "fake news."

Are you obtuse? He was saying elevated gas prices are a small price to pay to *prevent* the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon and bombing American cities. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 6, 2026

The TDS crowd like Shriver and the rest will just automatically believe anything they're spoon fed.

It's an obvious and demonstrable lie, but that didn't stop CNN's Kaitlan Collins from asking Trump about what the Democrats claim he said and not the actual words he used.

President Trump declines to answer when asked what he meant by "let them take out Los Angeles and San Diego." https://t.co/Y7DN0oN7sV — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 6, 2026

Gee, why would Trump have ignored that?

Breaking; Trump Refuses to Feed Latest ‘Journalistic’ Hoax — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 6, 2026

Instead of asking Trump, Collins could have just run that one by the resident "fact-checker" where she works.

Your own colleague answered the question already. https://t.co/6z2f4kajzI — Media Research Center (@theMRC) October 7, 2026

@kaitlancollins Here’s your own fact, checker, you shameless hack. https://t.co/kA9yoNfY2r — Cindy (@asheborn57) October 6, 2026

We'd say it's unbelievable, but unfortunately it isn't.

Are we seriously on year 11 of the Fake News pretending not to understand what he’s saying? — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 7, 2026

It’s been a decade of CNN pretending they’re so dumb that they don’t understand what Trump is saying. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 7, 2026

And CNN "journalists" are going to keep up the act for as long as possible.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and their bogus talking points).

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