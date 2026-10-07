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Kaitlan Collins Gets Alerted That CNN's Fact-Checker Already Answered Her Question for Trump

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 07, 2026 2:01 PM
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Kaitlan Collins Gets Alerted That CNN's Fact-Checker Already Answered Her Question for Trump
CNN

The bogus Democrat narratives about Trump are tiresome but keep coming on an almost daily basis. The latest doozy is basically that Trump invited Iran to nuke San Diego and Los Angeles. 

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In reality the left's "Trump said U.S. cities getting nuked by Iran would be a small price to pay" isn't that at all and is just more "fake news." 

The TDS crowd like Shriver and the rest will just automatically believe anything they're spoon fed.

It's an obvious and demonstrable lie, but that didn't stop CNN's Kaitlan Collins from asking Trump about what the Democrats claim he said and not the actual words he used.

Gee, why would Trump have ignored that? 

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Instead of asking Trump, Collins could have just run that one by the resident "fact-checker" where she works. 

We'd say it's unbelievable, but unfortunately it isn't. 

And CNN "journalists" are going to keep up the act for as long as possible. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and their bogus talking points).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | FAKE NEWS | IRAN | LOS ANGELES

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