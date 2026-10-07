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One of the Dems' 'Most Reliable Useful Idiots' Is Doing His Part to Spread the Latest Dem Lie

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 07, 2026 1:11 PM
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One of the Dems' 'Most Reliable Useful Idiots' Is Doing His Part to Spread the Latest Dem Lie
Twitchy

Don't look now, but the Democrats and their media allies have another hoax to push.

What they're saying: "Trump invited Iran to take out L.A. and San Diego because it would be a small price to pay."

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What actually happened was of course not that at all: 

Just like that, Democrats who have made careers out of making up stuff are back at it:

The Democrats of course knew they could count on TDS After Dark, also known as Jimmy Kimmel Live, to help spread the latest round of BS from Democrats:  

Kimmel's just got to keep throwing red meat to his TDS audience and isn't about to let any facts get in the way. Rolling Stone is obviously thrilled to help amplify the lie as well.

Also none of these people seem to be asking themselves why Trump would be taking out all of Iran's capabilities (as the Left has fits about it) while at the same time heading for the fainting couch when the president warns what could happen if the regime is not kept in check. 

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Kimmel's show is on ABC, so maybe they could let him know the truth (not that Kimmel would care). 

This one, like all the other hoaxes and lies, will remain in the Dem/media rotation indefinitely. 

*****

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN

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