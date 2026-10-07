One of the Dems' 'Most Reliable Useful Idiots' Is Doing His Part to Spread the Latest Dem Lie

Don't look now, but the Democrats and their media allies have another hoax to push.

What they're saying: "Trump invited Iran to take out L.A. and San Diego because it would be a small price to pay."

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What actually happened was of course not that at all:

Literally not what he’s saying at all. He says that higher gas prices are a small price to pay because it would be a bad thing if Iran took out LA or San Diego with a nuclear weapon. The Kamala HQ nerds are still the most dishonest purveyors of slop who have ever lived. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 6, 2026

Just like that, Democrats who have made careers out of making up stuff are back at it:

Statement from 43 Members of Congress from California regarding Trump’s attacks on Los Angeles and San Diego: https://t.co/5Yb2WirRSD — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) October 7, 2026

The Democrats of course knew they could count on TDS After Dark, also known as Jimmy Kimmel Live, to help spread the latest round of BS from Democrats:

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump after the president invited Iran to bomb California. "That’s one of the craziest, indefensible statements I’ve ever heard even this maniac make." Watch: https://t.co/mImoxB2dQO https://t.co/ctPeNK8gb3 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 7, 2026

Kimmel's just got to keep throwing red meat to his TDS audience and isn't about to let any facts get in the way. Rolling Stone is obviously thrilled to help amplify the lie as well.

Also none of these people seem to be asking themselves why Trump would be taking out all of Iran's capabilities (as the Left has fits about it) while at the same time heading for the fainting couch when the president warns what could happen if the regime is not kept in check.

@RollingStone Umm even ABC News reported it correctly. He said they could not that they should. https://t.co/YuksMmkjB4 — Chris Estleton (@Estleton12) October 7, 2026

Kimmel's show is on ABC, so maybe they could let him know the truth (not that Kimmel would care).

@RollingStone @raehanbobby No one is surprised that he took that hoax and ran with it. He’s one of their most reliable useful idiots. — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. 🇺🇸 (@BThomas3333) October 7, 2026

It’s just endless. Media creates hoax, media figures and politicians repeat hoax, social media spreads hoax, then late night political talk show goes on fake moral crusade about the hoax, the left then encodes a permanent religious belief in hoax, rinse repeat — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 7, 2026

This one, like all the other hoaxes and lies, will remain in the Dem/media rotation indefinitely.

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