More Than 40 Democrats Sign a Letter That Only Proves They're Liars, Stupid, or Both

Yesterday, social media was full of Democrats lying about what President Trump said about Iran, nuclear weapons, gas prices, and California.

Trump said that the effort to keep the Iranian regime from getting nukes making gas prices temporarily higher is a small price to pay in order to keep them from being able to strike cities in California and elsewhere.

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The Democrats' dishonesty had to be called out again:

Literally not what he’s saying at all. He says that higher gas prices are a small price to pay because it would be a bad thing if Iran took out LA or San Diego with a nuclear weapon. The Kamala HQ nerds are still the most dishonest purveyors of slop who have ever lived. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 6, 2026

Even CNN's fact-checker called BS on the latest example of dishonesty from Democrats.

This isn’t a direct quote from Trump, and I very much don’t think it’s a correct paraphrase. Trump has repeatedly argued that the consequences of the war, like higher gas prices, are a small price to pay compared to what an unchecked Iran could allegedly do. Last night, in especially rambling and incomplete fashion, he 1) claimed high prices are temporary and suggested they’re “artificial”; 2) contrasted that to the damage of Iran supposedly taking out a city; 3) and then, in especially confusing style, repeated his old point that “this,” as in the consequences of the war, is a small price to pay to avoid something like a a city being wiped out. It’s Trump’s fault you kinda have to be steeped in TrumpRallySpeak to know what he was saying last night, and of course you can say it’s inappropriate regardless for the president to casually float the possibility of a city being wiped out, but the context exists and is important. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 6, 2026

Predictably, the truth about what Trump actually said isn't going to stop the Democrats from pushing their latest bogus talking point.

There's even a letter now that's been signed by dozens of Democrats condemning remarks Trump didn't even make.

Statement from 43 Members of Congress from California regarding Trump’s attacks on Los Angeles and San Diego: https://t.co/5Yb2WirRSD — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) October 7, 2026

Nobody fights imaginary opponents quite like the lying Democrats.

So these 43 members of Congress are either a) stupid, b) liars, or c) both stupid and liars. You pick, Zoe. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 7, 2026

"Both" is a distinct possibility, which is a dangerous and frightening combination for people in government.

43 members of congress didn’t listen to a 30 second clip. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 7, 2026

Chartlessville hoax on steroids 👇 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 7, 2026

And just like that one, they'll keep this lie going for as long as possible.

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