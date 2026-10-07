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More Than 40 Democrats Sign a Letter That Only Proves They're Liars, Stupid, or Both

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 07, 2026 10:15 AM
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More Than 40 Democrats Sign a Letter That Only Proves They're Liars, Stupid, or Both
Screenshotted meme

Yesterday, social media was full of Democrats lying about what President Trump said about Iran, nuclear weapons, gas prices, and California. 

Trump said that the effort to keep the Iranian regime from getting nukes making gas prices temporarily higher is a small price to pay in order to keep them from being able to strike cities in California and elsewhere. 

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The Democrats' dishonesty had to be called out again:

Even CNN's fact-checker called BS on the latest example of dishonesty from Democrats. 

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Predictably, the truth about what Trump actually said isn't going to stop the Democrats from pushing their latest bogus talking point.

There's even a letter now that's been signed by dozens of Democrats condemning remarks Trump didn't even make.

Nobody fights imaginary opponents quite like the lying Democrats. 

"Both" is a distinct possibility, which is a dangerous and frightening combination for people in government. 

And just like that one, they'll keep this lie going for as long as possible. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity (not to mention all the lies). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics CALIFORNIA | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN

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