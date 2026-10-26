OOF: Scott Jennings Almost GIDDY Reminding Obama What a Failure Both HE and His Presidency Were

Watching Barack Obama pretending he didn't absolutely destroy our healthcare on a national level to somehow convince black Michiganders that they should trust Abdul El-Sayed to give them Medicare for All is just painful. And incredibly insulting.

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We get it, plenty of Democrats and lefties are happy to ignore reality because they're desperate to keep the Messiah Obama, but c'mon.

Bro.

Dude.

YOU'RE OBAMA. Think Obamacare.

Watch:

Barack Obama: "They are running scary ads to make you think Democrats are radicals, communists, jihadists, or the woke police. What is radical about wanting everybody to have healthcare? How is that radical?" https://t.co/LpTTFDHTu9 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 25, 2026

Scott Jennings nailed it, perfectly.

As usual.

Weird. I thought someone fixed health care. What happened? — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 25, 2026

Gosh, golly, gee. It's almost as if Obamacare didn't actually help Americans, it hurt us. Everywhere. Even his most dedicated loyalists have to know that if his healthcare efforts hadn't crashed and burned completely El-Sayed wouldn't be promising Medicare for All.

@ScottJenningsKY https://t.co/T26Grm3sxy — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) October 26, 2026

@ScottJenningsKY Obama on Healthcare. Shot. Chaser. https://t.co/zbiwmwDN4I — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) October 26, 2026

Obama is a liar. He's always been a liar and he always will be.

@ScottJenningsKY 💯 @TheDemocrats 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/RggLVCVvOV — Mike Cee 🇺🇸👊🏻💀🤘🏻🇺🇸 (@MCEE666) October 26, 2026

Not to mention, El-Sayed himself said as much.

The fact these two socialist yahoos are sharing a stage after all of the horrible things Elf-Sayed said about Obama tells us how fake they are.

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Related:

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MI Democrat Haley Stevens Comes Out Swinging at Cenk Uygur and His Antisemitic Pro-Abdul El-Sayed Ad

Kristen Welker's Face Shows She Didn't Expect Mike Rogers to Push Back THIS Way and THIS Hard -WATCH

Meet Abdul El-Sayed's 'Conservative Outreach Captain' — He Says All Americans Are IDIOTS (WATCH)

So ... ABOUT That 60 Minutes Sob Story About That POOR Dad Getting Deported? There's WAY MORE to it

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