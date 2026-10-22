Abdul El-Sayed Campaign QUICK to Try and Play Clean-Up After DISASTROUS Second Debate

Shortly after Abdul El-Sayed lost his temper during the last debate it was clear he had also lost the debate. He lost it so badly that his campaign was quick to release a statement right after the fact insisting that El-Sayed is not a socialist.

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Which of course had the opposite effect.

We think they doth protest too much.

El-Sayed campaign statement following tonight's debate: "Abdul is not a socialist, has not been endorsed by the DSA, and is a capitalist who wants to have a healthy and functional system of capitalism in America." https://t.co/RG0B9DS0BT — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) October 22, 2026

Sheesh, Abdul El-Sayed campaign. Tell us he's a socialist without telling us he's a socialist. And PUH-LEASE, El-Sayed wouldn't know Capitalism if it fell out of the sky, landed on his tiny little face and started to wiggle.

Desperation — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) October 22, 2026

You know a debate went well when the first statement a candidate puts out is “I’m not a socialist.” — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 22, 2026

Right? What an absolute disaster.

This of course, is a lie. https://t.co/sS7zxaD0eB — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 22, 2026

Indeed.

But let's not pretend this is the first lie he or his campaign have told.

Oh so it sounds like it went really well then huh — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 22, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

If you’re explaining you’re losing — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@MattBoxer94) October 22, 2026

And fin.

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