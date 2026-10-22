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Abdul El-Sayed Campaign QUICK to Try and Play Clean-Up After DISASTROUS Second Debate

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 22, 2026 3:10 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Campaign QUICK to Try and Play Clean-Up After DISASTROUS Second Debate
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Shortly after Abdul El-Sayed lost his temper during the last debate it was clear he had also lost the debate. He lost it so badly that his campaign was quick to release a statement right after the fact insisting that El-Sayed is not a socialist.

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Which of course had the opposite effect.

We think they doth protest too much.

Sheesh, Abdul El-Sayed campaign. Tell us he's a socialist without telling us he's a socialist. And PUH-LEASE, El-Sayed wouldn't know Capitalism if it fell out of the sky, landed on his tiny little face and started to wiggle.

Right? What an absolute disaster.

Indeed.

But let's not pretend this is the first lie he or his campaign have told.

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HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And fin.

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Related:

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An ANGRY Elf! Abdul El-Sayed SNAPS and Comes So UNGLUED Debating Mike Rogers It's Honestly SCARY

Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Scott Jennings Just Needs TWO WORDS to Shut Lefty Loon Leigh McGowen DOWN

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MIKE ROGERS | SOCIALISM

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