YIKES: Abdul El-Sayed Texts Sent Asking Michigan Voters to Stand With Him ... AGAINST Israel (Pics)

Michigan voters are apparently being hit with text messages that cut right to the point: stand with Abdul El-Sayed against Israel.

Read that again.

The pitch describes the Jewish state as an “apartheid regime committing genocide in Gaza with our tax dollars,” demands an end to all U.S. military funding, and frames the race as a choice to stop treating Israel like an ally that “drags us into its wars.”

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Take a gander:

🚨 NEWS: Text Messages are being sent to Michigan Voters asking them to “stand with Abdul El-Sayed against Israel” This is deeply concerning https://t.co/WKYkxb2IMZ — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 27, 2026

With the campaign already scrambling to distance itself from a separate ad that blamed grocery prices on “killing Palestinians,” this latest outreach has raised fresh questions about just how central an anti-Israel message has become in the final stretch.

Not to mention how hard El-Sayed has worked to avoid answering questions about his connection to the Muslim Brotherhood. With texts like this going out on his behalf, what are Michiganders supposed to think?

Fair point.

@DSA_Watch All these people care about is “Israel” and “Palestine” Most couldn’t even point to it on a map I bet — Matt (@the_matt) October 27, 2026

Heck, we're not sure they could find Michigan on a map.

@DSA_Watch @ConceptualJames What does Israel have to do with Michigan voters? — KingsGambit 🎗 (@KingsGambit_) October 27, 2026

Not a single thing.

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