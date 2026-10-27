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'RIGHT to Worry': What Keith Ellison Just Admitted About Ilhan Omar Is NOT GOOD... for HER (Watch)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 27, 2026 2:40 PM
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'RIGHT to Worry': What Keith Ellison Just Admitted About Ilhan Omar Is NOT GOOD... for HER (Watch)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison sat down with CNN and actually sounded worried about Ilhan Omar and the case against her.

Asked whether the immigration-fraud probe concerned him, Ellison quickly pivoted to complaints about the executive branch weaponizing the law against political opponents, noted that Omar is a friend and “great congresswoman,” and then broadened his anxiety to include cases involving James Comey, Letitia James, and others. He insisted his concern had nothing to do with Omar’s own conduct and everything to do with the supposed abuse of the justice system — even as federal agents have already searched her Washington home and the underlying allegations continue to draw scrutiny from outside the Democratic orbit. 

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The performance left little doubt about whose side Ellison is on, and almost none about whether he thinks the evidence itself deserves any attention.

See for yourself, he's worried. 

And he should be.

Watch:

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Post continues:

... deported.

Dershowitz cited how Omar responded, "Not to my knowledge" when asked if she was related to her former husband.

He argued the evidence against Omar must have been significant to obtain the search warrant for the raid of her home.

Moreover, a court filing the New York Post reported showed prosecutors referring to Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

Her former husband was named Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, fueling allegations the couple were actually siblings.

Omar also allegedly adjusted her birth date to fraudulently claim to be a minor in order to get U.S. citizenship through her father.

It seems like Ellison is right to worry — even though he's not acknowledging the alleged incriminating evidence against his friend.

You can see from the interview that he is worried for Omar, and from what we've seen so far, he should be.

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News Topics FRAUD | ILHAN OMAR | KEITH ELLISON | MINNESOTA

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