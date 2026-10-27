Eric Swalwell’s Beverly Hills Hangout Just Got the FBI Treatment and Gosh, Golly, GEE It Looks BAD

Eric Swalwell’s name is back in the headlines after federal agents searched a Beverly Hills mansion belonging to billionaire donor Stephen Cloobeck, where the former Representative had stayed and held events before the sexual misconduct allegations forced his resignation.

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Because you know, all legislators hang out in Beverly Hills' mansions.

The raid is part of an ongoing investigation that already saw agents seize Swalwell’s devices and search his Washington home earlier this year.

What makes the moment especially pointed is how closely it tracks the standard Swalwell once applied to others under investigation: no one is shocked, and the immediate question is which of the allegations the search is meant to address.

Suppose that's what happens when you're dealing with a serious scuzzball like Swalwell.

Swalwell's home was just raided. What can one say that has not been said before . . . by Swalwell: "what's really concerning and I think sad when you take a beat and step back is that when we saw that ... residence was searched, no one said 'Oh my God, that's the last thing I ever thought would happen.' Instead, most Americans speculated over which crimes the ... residence was being searched for, which just kind of level sets you for what he has brought to America." https://t.co/MprALxzINN — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 27, 2026

Post continues:

... I ever thought would happen.' Instead, most Americans speculated over which crimes the ... residence was being searched for, which just kind of level sets you for what he has brought to America."

It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when.

Grok: 🌶️ “Reporting identifies the property as the mansion of billionaire Stephen Cloobeck (a timeshare mogul and major Swalwell donor/benefactor). Swalwell had stayed there multiple times during his campaign, recorded videos from it, and was reportedly asked to leave (“evicted”) after the allegations surfaced. Cloobeck has publicly distanced himself from Swalwell.” — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) October 27, 2026

Cloobeck can distance himself all he wants but yeah, you are the company you keep.

@JonathanTurley How incredibly ironic… — trurogirl (@truro_girl) October 27, 2026

Don't you think?

@JonathanTurley https://t.co/kCWfPVRLZo — Big Man (@BigMan131313) October 27, 2026

Sad, but true. BUT we have to add, seeing James Comey indicted was pretty exciting for this editor. Hey man, we'll take what we can get.

NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW, ERIC.

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