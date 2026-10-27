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Eric Swalwell’s Beverly Hills Hangout Just Got the FBI Treatment and Gosh, Golly, GEE It Looks BAD

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 27, 2026 1:45 PM
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Eric Swalwell’s Beverly Hills Hangout Just Got the FBI Treatment and Gosh, Golly, GEE It Looks BAD
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Eric Swalwell’s name is back in the headlines after federal agents searched a Beverly Hills mansion belonging to billionaire donor Stephen Cloobeck, where the former Representative had stayed and held events before the sexual misconduct allegations forced his resignation.

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Because you know, all legislators hang out in Beverly Hills' mansions.

The raid is part of an ongoing investigation that already saw agents seize Swalwell’s devices and search his Washington home earlier this year. 

What makes the moment especially pointed is how closely it tracks the standard Swalwell once applied to others under investigation: no one is shocked, and the immediate question is which of the allegations the search is meant to address.

Suppose that's what happens when you're dealing with a serious scuzzball like Swalwell.

Post continues:

... I ever thought would happen.' Instead, most Americans speculated over which crimes the ... residence was being searched for, which just kind of level sets you for what he has brought to America."

It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when.

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Cloobeck can distance himself all he wants but yeah, you are the company you keep.

Don't you think?

Sad, but true. BUT we have to add, seeing James Comey indicted was pretty exciting for this editor. Hey man, we'll take what we can get.

NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW, ERIC.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | CRIME | ERIC SWALWELL | FBI

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