Mike Levin’s Meltdown: How Dare Feds Investigate Ilhan Omar for Citizenship Fraud Before Midterms

But why?

You can disagree with Rep. Ilhan Omar on every vote she's ever cast and still see that something is very wrong here. Federal agents raided a sitting member of Congress's home and are now working to strip her citizenship, just two weeks before Americans head to the polls. The timing speaks for itself. When an administration turns law enforcement against political opponents in the middle of an election, every citizen should be worried, regardless of party. We need a strong, secure immigration system that enforces the law fairly and keeps politics far away from it. https://t.co/19uoJPtmej — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) October 20, 2026

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Mike Levin is a Rep. from California. Apparently, he thinks being a sitting Congresswoman allows you to just do crime and get away with it if it's near an election. What a concept!

Sitting members of Congress have the obligation to obey the law like everyone else. A federal magistrate was satisfied a federal crime has been committed, and evidence of that crime would likely be found in her residence. End of story. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 20, 2026

So, Shipwrecked is an ACTUAL attorney and he says sitting members of Congress have to follow the law after all. He should know.

Translation: Congress are your betters. How dare you treat us like the criminals we are! — Sad HAM Society (@Sad_HAMs_) October 20, 2026

Apparently, Mikey thinks they are.

I see absolutely nothing wrong with persuing a lawbreaker. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) October 20, 2026

There is actually everything right about that.

“When an administration turns law enforcement against political opponents in the middle of an election, every citizen should be worried, regardless of party.” You didn’t seriously wrote those words? — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) October 20, 2026

He'd be singing a whole different tune if it was against a Republican candidate.

@marcthiessen Obviously, breaking the law demands accountability and Justice irrespective of the criminal being an elected official. — MilnerBear (@modelerr) October 20, 2026

At least that is how it should be.

@marcthiessen Falls to mention investigation started under the Biden DOJ and the warrant was signed by an Obama-appointed judge. Funny how only democrat politicians must remain untouchable because there’s always another election around the corner. Accountability is for the little people. — Tmac12830 (@84_in_reality) October 20, 2026

And since then, several other judges have signed off on various parts of the investigation, so there has been lots of oversight.

@marcthiessen I agree. But this was issued by the DC circuit. It is notorious for protecting Democrats. — Andy Jones (@andy_jones78451) October 20, 2026

Being a sitting member of Congress doesn't protect you from prosecution for any crimes committed. Unless you got an all-encompassing pardon from Biden. — Claude Krause (@ClaudesBBQ) October 20, 2026

Which was actually quite a lot of people.

It’s well past the point of absolute absurdity that these morons think we don’t know they’re totally full of s**t. Ilhan Omar was very likely never a US citizen. That is worthy of a healthy investigation. And when the investigation leads to evidence that confirms it, we WILL pursue it. And when Democrat judges affirm there’s enough evidence, to be to pretend otherwise is just stupid. To pretend it’s just politics is getting quite old. She defrauded the entire country. Just like her entire community has been doing for decades. — Nom De Plume (@bravoCo104498) October 20, 2026

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America isn't obligated to pretend she legitimately immigrated. Sorry, not sorry.

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