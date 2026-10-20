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Mike Levin’s Meltdown: How Dare Feds Investigate Ilhan Omar for Citizenship Fraud Before Midterms

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 20, 2026 4:11 PM
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Mike Levin’s Meltdown: How Dare Feds Investigate Ilhan Omar for Citizenship Fraud Before Midterms
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

But why?

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Mike Levin is a Rep. from California. Apparently, he thinks being a sitting Congresswoman allows you to just do crime and get away with it if it's near an election. What a concept!

So, Shipwrecked is an ACTUAL attorney and he says sitting members of Congress have to follow the law after all. He should know. 

Apparently, Mikey thinks they are.

There is actually everything right about that.

He'd be singing a whole different tune if it was against a Republican candidate.

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At least that is how it should be. 

And since then, several other judges have signed off on various parts of the investigation, so there has been lots of oversight. 

Which was actually quite a lot of people. 

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America isn't obligated to pretend she legitimately immigrated. Sorry, not sorry.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DOJ | ILHAN OMAR

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