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If This WEEPY Sob-Story James Talarico Told About a Teacher Sounds FAMILIAR There's a DAMNING Reason

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 29, 2026 9:10 AM
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If This WEEPY Sob-Story James Talarico Told About a Teacher Sounds FAMILIAR There's a DAMNING Reason
AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrats have been using the same, pathetic playbook since 2008. Oh sure, they've made it a bit more extreme since 2020 (ok, a lot more extreme), but at the heart of everything they do and push is EMOTION.

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That's it.

How they FEEL.

This worked for Obama in 2008 and in 2012 ... then Biden in 2020 ... so why not keep using it, right? Except of course, with Elon Musk purchasing X, we not only have the receipts, but we can share them with people.

For example, look at this one:

Huh.

Almost as if Talarico is a complete fraud and sham hiding who he really is to con Texas voters into electing him next week. It's like that Peltola hag in Alaska — they have to confuse Alaskan voters if they want to win.

Bad, we know. 

But guess what, it gets worse. Notice how they're even willing to repeat the same details in a sob story:

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Not an original, meaningful idea, policy, or post in the lot.

Not ONE.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BARACK OBAMA | EDUCATION | JAMES TALARICO | RNC

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