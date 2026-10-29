If This WEEPY Sob-Story James Talarico Told About a Teacher Sounds FAMILIAR There's a DAMNING Reason

Democrats have been using the same, pathetic playbook since 2008. Oh sure, they've made it a bit more extreme since 2020 (ok, a lot more extreme), but at the heart of everything they do and push is EMOTION.

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That's it.

How they FEEL.

This worked for Obama in 2008 and in 2012 ... then Biden in 2020 ... so why not keep using it, right? Except of course, with Elon Musk purchasing X, we not only have the receipts, but we can share them with people.

For example, look at this one:

If you think you’ve heard Talarico’s how he got into politics story before…it’s because you have. He ripped it straight from Obama. https://t.co/V0eamxQTRI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2026

Huh.

Almost as if Talarico is a complete fraud and sham hiding who he really is to con Texas voters into electing him next week. It's like that Peltola hag in Alaska — they have to confuse Alaskan voters if they want to win.

Bad, we know.

But guess what, it gets worse. Notice how they're even willing to repeat the same details in a sob story:

Talarico in 2026: "I had 45 students in one classroom. There weren't enough desks...so I had students sitting on the air conditioning unit." Obama in 2012: "She might have 45 students in a class. They don't have enough desks, so they've got some kids sitting on the floor." https://t.co/BJ6MDoUxID — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2026

Not an original, meaningful idea, policy, or post in the lot.

Not ONE.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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