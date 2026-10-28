CNN Panelists Spot Republicans Pouncing on Totally Not Illegal Democrat Election Rigging in AK

Last weekend, CNN's Dana Bash tried to wave the Constitution in the face of Attorney General Todd Blanche in order to explain why the federal government has no business filing a lawsuit in Alaska over the second Dan Sullivan on the ballot. Blanche was having none of it, and Bash seemed to take it personally.

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Dana Bash tries to lecture AG Blanche on his lawsuit against the fake Dan Sullivan in Alaska by citing the Article I line about how elections "shall be prescribed in each state." He then embarrasses her by reminding her of the following line she ignored-- which states that Congress can make laws regulating them that the DOJ would then being charge of enforcing. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 25, 2026

Today The New York Times reported something that was totally predictable, and that's that the Democrats orchestrated the effort to find a second "Dan Sullivan" to put on the ballot in addition to the Republican incumbent. It was not a coincidence and we knew that all along:

Holy smokes from NYT: "In the summer of 2025, a staffer for Mary Peltola, the Alaska Democrat who was eyeing a run for Senate, received unusual instructions from top campaign aides: Find as many people named Dan Sullivan in Alaska as you can.....The plan worked." https://t.co/wCLUupJ5lf — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 28, 2026

This is election rigging and it is illegal. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 28, 2026

Not according to Dana Bash and some of her panelists on CNN.

WATCH: CNN's Dana Bash, Mark Preston, and Alayna Trenne DEFEND Alaska Democrats and Mary Peltola's campaign after The New York Times bombshell confirms they worked with national Democrats to find another "Dan Sullivan" to run in #AKSen to confuse voters “So, this is not illegal. It is not new” “Listen, two things you said very important. It’s not illegal and it’s not new.” “I use the term dirty tricks intentionally because it’s — it’s not illegal. This is something that — is untoward. It is something that Democrats have tried to do in races where they think it could be to their advantage to run candidates that could siphon votes away from Republicans and Republicans do the same. I mean, just in Alaska alone, Mary Peltola, who’s now on the ballot for the senate, she lost her House race two years ago. On that ballot, there was a candidate who was literally in prison who was reportedly recruited and — and kept on the ballot at the behest of Republicans. There’s a socialist running in Ohio with the hopes of taking votes away from the Democrat, Sherrod Brown. These are dirty tricks. They are legal, dirty tricks. But again, at a time when you have a President and his — supporters, particularly those with very big platforms, trying to undermine the election, and Alaska is a potentially key and even pivotal, pivotal Senate seat that could determine the outcome of the control of the Senate, it’s a big deal.” “It’s absolutely a big deal, and I think there’s no question, despite as you all have pointed out, and I think it’s worth saying, again, this was not illegal, something that [Republicans] are going to blow up.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2026

Transcript via @CurtisHouck:

“So, this is not illegal. It is not new” “Listen, two things you said very important. It’s not illegal and it’s not new.” “I use the term dirty tricks intentionally because it’s — it’s not illegal. This is something that — is untoward. It is something that Democrats have tried to do in races where they think it could be to their advantage to run candidates that could siphon votes away from Republicans and Republicans do the same. I mean, just in Alaska alone, Mary Peltola, who’s now on the ballot for the senate, she lost her House race two years ago. On that ballot, there was a candidate who was literally in prison who was reportedly recruited and — and kept on the ballot at the behest of Republicans. There’s a socialist running in Ohio with the hopes of taking votes away from the Democrat, Sherrod Brown. These are dirty tricks. They are legal, dirty tricks. But again, at a time when you have a President and his — supporters, particularly those with very big platforms, trying to undermine the election, and Alaska is a potentially key and even pivotal, pivotal Senate seat that could determine the outcome of the control of the Senate, it’s a big deal.” “It’s absolutely a big deal, and I think there’s no question, despite as you all have pointed out, and I think it’s worth saying, again, this was not illegal, something that [Republicans] are going to blow up.”

Hey, they'd be saying the same thing if the Republicans did it, right? Yeah, there's no way they'd be defending it.

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Here's more of CNN's Dana Bash SIDING WITH Alaska Democrats in The New York Times story being caught searching for another Dan Sullivan to put on the #AKSen ballot to purposefully confuse voters... “[T]his went through the Alaska Supreme Court. It was challenged. The ballot that Alaskans are going to see is going to say that the incumbent senator — you see there — is the incumbent senator. It’s going to say Republican Dan Sullivan...[T]he law is the law. And it’s unclear whether or not the federal government has a role here. But we will — we will see.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2026

Bash learned nothing even after being schooled by Blanche.

I hope they keep defending this. — MizDonna (@MizDonna69) October 28, 2026

Oh, they will.

Party of Democracy trying to rig the election in Alaska - incredible reporting today... — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 28, 2026

Then the Left projects all that they do onto Trump.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and we've seen what the Democrats are willing to do in order to try and stop that from happening. Make it "too big to rig."

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