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CNN Panelists Spot Republicans Pouncing on Totally Not Illegal Democrat Election Rigging in AK

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 28, 2026 3:10 PM
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CNN Panelists Spot Republicans Pouncing on Totally Not Illegal Democrat Election Rigging in AK
Twitchy

Last weekend, CNN's Dana Bash tried to wave the Constitution in the face of Attorney General Todd Blanche in order to explain why the federal government has no business filing a lawsuit in Alaska over the second Dan Sullivan on the ballot. Blanche was having none of it, and Bash seemed to take it personally. 

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Today The New York Times reported something that was totally predictable, and that's that the Democrats orchestrated the effort to find a second "Dan Sullivan" to put on the ballot in addition to the Republican incumbent. It was not a coincidence and we knew that all along: 

Not according to Dana Bash and some of her panelists on CNN.

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Transcript via @CurtisHouck:

“So, this is not illegal. It is not new” “Listen, two things you said very important. It’s not illegal and it’s not new.”  

“I use the term dirty tricks intentionally because it’s — it’s not illegal. This is something that — is untoward. It is something that Democrats have tried to do in races where they think it could be to their advantage to run candidates that could siphon votes away from Republicans and Republicans do the same. I mean, just in Alaska alone, Mary Peltola, who’s now on the ballot for the senate, she lost her House race two years ago. On that ballot, there was a candidate who was literally in prison who was reportedly recruited and — and kept on the ballot at the behest of Republicans. There’s a socialist running in Ohio with the hopes of taking votes away from the Democrat, Sherrod Brown. These are dirty tricks. They are legal, dirty tricks. But again, at a time when you have a President and his — supporters, particularly those with very big platforms, trying to undermine the election, and Alaska is a potentially key and even pivotal, pivotal Senate seat that could determine the outcome of the control of the Senate, it’s a big deal.” 

“It’s absolutely a big deal, and I think there’s no question, despite as you all have pointed out, and I think it’s worth saying, again, this was not illegal, something that [Republicans] are going to blow up.”

Hey, they'd be saying the same thing if the Republicans did it, right? Yeah, there's no way they'd be defending it.

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Bash learned nothing even after being schooled by Blanche. 

Oh, they will. 

Then the Left projects all that they do onto Trump. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and we've seen what the Democrats are willing to do in order to try and stop that from happening. Make it "too big to rig." 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | LAWSUIT

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