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CNN’s Dana Bash Says Trump Gets 'A Little Bit' Of Pushback, Much Less Than Any Other Human Would

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 28, 2026 3:15 AM
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CNN’s Dana Bash Says Trump Gets 'A Little Bit' Of Pushback, Much Less Than Any Other Human Would
Townhall Media

The absurdities that ‘journalists’ mutter are mind-boggling. But when we think we’ve heard the dumbest of them all, CNN’s Dana Bash steps up her inanity game. She floored us with her recent declaration that President Donald Trump gets little to no pushback. Are you kidding us, Dana?

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Here’s more. (READ)

CNN's Dana Bash claims Trump *BARELY* gets "PUSHBACK"🤦‍♂️

Bash asserted Trump only gets "a little bit" of resistance — and "not as much as any other living human being would."

Wrong. The reverse is actually true.

Trump gets bombarded with unprecedented "pushback":

- Assassination attempts

- Constant negative media coverage

- Democrat and Fake News hoaxes

- Impeachments- Indictments

- Lawfare

- Protests

Just because Trump is the Teflon Don and has mastered The Art of the Comeback doesn't mean he doesn't face "pushback."

But other than that entire litany of pushback, he hardly gets any. Right? Anyway, here’s Bash. (WATCH)

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It’s amazing how detached from reality she is some days.

Posters say Trump has gotten pushback 24/7 since he burst onto the political scene more than a decade ago. One would have to be willfully blind not to see it.

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All those ‘journalists’ listed live to push back on Trump.

Commenters say the constant lying by ‘journalists’ like Bash has affected their ability to see the real world that surrounds them.

Correct, and they’ll never change no matter how much pushback they receive.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | FAKE NEWS | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT | MEDIA BIAS | LARA TRUMP

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