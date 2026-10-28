CNN’s Dana Bash Says Trump Gets 'A Little Bit' Of Pushback, Much Less Than Any Other Human Would

The absurdities that ‘journalists’ mutter are mind-boggling. But when we think we’ve heard the dumbest of them all, CNN’s Dana Bash steps up her inanity game. She floored us with her recent declaration that President Donald Trump gets little to no pushback. Are you kidding us, Dana?

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Here’s more. (READ)

CNN's Dana Bash claims Trump *BARELY* gets "PUSHBACK"🤦‍♂️ Bash asserted Trump only gets "a little bit" of resistance — and "not as much as any other living human being would." Wrong. The reverse is actually true. Trump gets bombarded with unprecedented "pushback": - Assassination attempts - Constant negative media coverage - Democrat and Fake News hoaxes - Impeachments- Indictments - Lawfare - Protests Just because Trump is the Teflon Don and has mastered The Art of the Comeback doesn't mean he doesn't face "pushback."

But other than that entire litany of pushback, he hardly gets any. Right? Anyway, here’s Bash. (WATCH)

💥NEW: CNN's Dana Bash claims Trump *BARELY* gets "PUSHBACK"🤦‍♂️ Bash asserted Trump only gets "a little bit" of resistance — and "not as much as any other living human being would." Wrong. The reverse is actually true. Trump gets bombarded with unprecedented "pushback": - Assassination attempts - Constant negative media coverage - Democrat and Fake News hoaxes - Impeachments - Indictments - Lawfare - Protests Just because Trump is the Teflon Don and has mastered The Art of the Comeback doesn't mean he doesn't face "pushback." — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 27, 2026

What a silly person Dana Bash is.



Really. — John in the Shelter (@jswriter65) October 27, 2026

Dana Bash is easily the most stunningly stupid person on television, and it’s not particularly close — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) October 27, 2026

It’s amazing how detached from reality she is some days.

Posters say Trump has gotten pushback 24/7 since he burst onto the political scene more than a decade ago. One would have to be willfully blind not to see it.

Trump "barely gets any pushback"... after years of the media calling him a fascist and comparing him to Hitler on a daily basis, and creating a pandemic of people with TDS.



You cannot hate the media enough. — Vladimir Black (@VladimirBlack8) October 27, 2026

I guess being shot at isn't push back...



How thick is the bubble she lives in? — Slaterock (@Patriotschool1) October 27, 2026

She can’t be serious! The antagonism & hostility is unbelievable & disrespectful to the POTUS. In addition it’s the lack of FACTS presented he has to deal with. @DanaBashCNN - please see Nora O’Donnell, Kaitlyn Collins, Kristen Welker, et al… — DP (@ITYS5983) October 27, 2026

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All those ‘journalists’ listed live to push back on Trump.

Commenters say the constant lying by ‘journalists’ like Bash has affected their ability to see the real world that surrounds them.

When your entire career, yay one’s entire life, is built on lies, this is what passes for truth. @DanaBashCNN is so far gone, so intellectually bereft of any foundational truths, spewing such pablum seems completely normal to her. A combination of tragic and pathetic. — Jason Lawrence (@jlaw2214) October 28, 2026

I’m so done with the absolute gaslighting. You don’t hate these people enough. — Truthful Tara 🇺🇸🍊 (@TaraHart24) October 27, 2026

Correct, and they’ll never change no matter how much pushback they receive.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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