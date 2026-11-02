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Frodo Can SUCK IT: Elijah Wood Shaming Haley Stevens Blows UP in His Creepy Little Hobbit FACE

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 02, 2026 3:15 PM
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Frodo Can SUCK IT: Elijah Wood Shaming Haley Stevens Blows UP in His Creepy Little Hobbit FACE
Twitchy

Elijah Wood has apparently decided that playing a hobbit who carried a cursed ring for three movies qualifies him to scold a sitting congresswoman for making a political decision he doesn’t like. The actor best known for starring longingly at Mount Doom decided to publicly shame Haley Stevens with the kind of disappointed head-shake usually reserved for a dog that peed on the rug. 

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In the ongoing Michigan Senate mess, where Stevens has drawn progressive (socialist, Islamic) fire for refusing to fall in line after losing the primary, Frodo decided his contribution would be a condescending little “Haley, Haley, Haley” complete with the facepalm emoji of a man who thinks his opinion on a Midwest Senate race carries special weight because he once walked a very long way in a movie. 

For a guy whose entire public persona is still tied to a fantasy trilogy from two decades ago, the sudden interest in lecturing a woman over her choice of candidate landed with all the subtlety of a Nazgûl crashing a town hall. (See, we're nerds, we know our Lord of the Rings stuff).

Stevens has already been subjected to the full socialist/progressive pile-on for endorsing the Republican instead of the progressive nominee. Wood’s contribution was to treat her like a wayward child who needed a gentle celebrity reprimand. 

What a d-bag, right?

There's a reason actors only read the words someone smarter than them wrote.

Especially not a hobbit.

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HAAAAAAAA.

Perfect.

Nothing says “I understand the stakes of a competitive Senate race” quite like an actor from a film series about tiny people and magic rings inserting himself to express mild disappointment. In a year when actual voters in Michigan are sorting out their own priorities, the hobbit’s input was both unnecessary and perfectly on-brand for a certain strain of celebrity activism.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ENTERTAINMENT | MICHIGAN | SENATE

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