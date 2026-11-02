Frodo Can SUCK IT: Elijah Wood Shaming Haley Stevens Blows UP in His Creepy Little Hobbit FACE

Elijah Wood has apparently decided that playing a hobbit who carried a cursed ring for three movies qualifies him to scold a sitting congresswoman for making a political decision he doesn’t like. The actor best known for starring longingly at Mount Doom decided to publicly shame Haley Stevens with the kind of disappointed head-shake usually reserved for a dog that peed on the rug.

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In the ongoing Michigan Senate mess, where Stevens has drawn progressive (socialist, Islamic) fire for refusing to fall in line after losing the primary, Frodo decided his contribution would be a condescending little “Haley, Haley, Haley” complete with the facepalm emoji of a man who thinks his opinion on a Midwest Senate race carries special weight because he once walked a very long way in a movie.

For a guy whose entire public persona is still tied to a fantasy trilogy from two decades ago, the sudden interest in lecturing a woman over her choice of candidate landed with all the subtlety of a Nazgûl crashing a town hall. (See, we're nerds, we know our Lord of the Rings stuff).

Haley, Haley, Haley 🤦‍♂️ — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) November 1, 2026

Stevens has already been subjected to the full socialist/progressive pile-on for endorsing the Republican instead of the progressive nominee. Wood’s contribution was to treat her like a wayward child who needed a gentle celebrity reprimand.

What a d-bag, right?

@elijahwood Thoughts & prayers, Frodo. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 2, 2026

@elijahwood Wow, you're really dumb and quite the misogynist, aren't you? — Anita Kahrs (@KahrsAnita) November 2, 2026

There's a reason actors only read the words someone smarter than them wrote.

@elijahwood Nobody should vote for an antisemitic terrorism-lover. — Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) November 2, 2026

Especially not a hobbit.

@elijahwood Who wrote that for you to say? — Safety Concerns (@Safety_Concerns) November 2, 2026

HAAAAAAAA.

@elijahwood Frodo, Frodo, Frodo 🤦 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 2, 2026

Perfect.

Nothing says “I understand the stakes of a competitive Senate race” quite like an actor from a film series about tiny people and magic rings inserting himself to express mild disappointment. In a year when actual voters in Michigan are sorting out their own priorities, the hobbit’s input was both unnecessary and perfectly on-brand for a certain strain of celebrity activism.

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