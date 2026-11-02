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BAHAHA! George Conway's Sexist Dig on X at Haley Stevens Goes SO Wrong (for One HILARIOUS Reason)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 02, 2026 12:10 PM
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BAHAHA! George Conway's Sexist Dig on X at Haley Stevens Goes SO Wrong (for One HILARIOUS Reason)
Sam J. - Twitchy

George Conway has once again proven that his brand of never-Trump moral superiority comes with a generous side of personal cruelty. 

And stupidity.

The former Kellyanne spouse and professional Trump critic decided that Michigan Democrat congresswoman Haley Stevens needed psychiatric intervention after she chose not to fall in line with the progressive nominee in the state’s Senate race. 

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Democrats really hate it when women think for themselves or even worse, DISAGREE WITH THEM.

Suggesting a woman check herself into a mental health facility for making a political decision she had every right to make is a particularly ugly look, even by the standards of the online left’s more unhinged corners. It manages to be both sexist and casually vicious, treating disagreement as a symptom of mental illness rather than a legitimate choice.

In other words, he sucks.

Making the performance even more embarrassing, Conway managed to tag the wrong Haley Stevens account entirely. The handle he selected belongs to someone who looks a lot more like a professional adult entertainer than a sitting member of Congress. The mix-up turned an already mean-spirited attack into a public demonstration of how little attention the self-appointed conscience of the Democrat Party actually pays to the details.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HAAAAA

Never Trump never sends their best.

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This poor woman. We hope it's a bot account now ...

Ever since he started looking like everyone's strange, lesbian aunt he's been pretty off, you know?

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | MENTAL HEALTH | OHIO

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