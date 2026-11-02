BAHAHA! George Conway's Sexist Dig on X at Haley Stevens Goes SO Wrong (for One HILARIOUS Reason)

George Conway has once again proven that his brand of never-Trump moral superiority comes with a generous side of personal cruelty.

And stupidity.

The former Kellyanne spouse and professional Trump critic decided that Michigan Democrat congresswoman Haley Stevens needed psychiatric intervention after she chose not to fall in line with the progressive nominee in the state’s Senate race.

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Democrats really hate it when women think for themselves or even worse, DISAGREE WITH THEM.

Suggesting a woman check herself into a mental health facility for making a political decision she had every right to make is a particularly ugly look, even by the standards of the online left’s more unhinged corners. It manages to be both sexist and casually vicious, treating disagreement as a symptom of mental illness rather than a legitimate choice.

In other words, he sucks.

I honestly think @HaleyStevens needs to check herself into the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, Ohio. — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 1, 2026

Making the performance even more embarrassing, Conway managed to tag the wrong Haley Stevens account entirely. The handle he selected belongs to someone who looks a lot more like a professional adult entertainer than a sitting member of Congress. The mix-up turned an already mean-spirited attack into a public demonstration of how little attention the self-appointed conscience of the Democrat Party actually pays to the details.

You tagged the wrong Haley, dips**t. lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 1, 2026

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HAAAAA

Never Trump never sends their best.

@gtconway3d @haleystevens Probably, she seems obsessed with shopping and hasn’t posted in a while. Hope she’s ok. 🤡 https://t.co/c9gxHnJSDs — Shelly (@LeafyMaple) November 1, 2026

@gtconway3d @haleystevens What’s on your mind, Georgie? https://t.co/oArpXvnsUx — 🇺🇸 (@BosunPipe) November 1, 2026

This poor woman. We hope it's a bot account now ...

@gtconway3d @haleystevens Pretty misogynistic to accuse a woman of having mental issues because she holds an opinion you disagree with. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) November 1, 2026

@gtconway3d @haleystevens Are you mad? You seem mad. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 1, 2026

Ever since he started looking like everyone's strange, lesbian aunt he's been pretty off, you know?

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